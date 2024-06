Bellingham, De Bruyne, Rodri: Which players are celebrating birthdays at UEFA EURO 2024?

England's Jude Bellingham turns 21 midway through UEFA EURO 2024, while Scotland's Callum McGregor's 31st birthday takes place on the day his side feature in the tournament opener against Germany.

In total, 56 players will be due cards and a cake during the finals, including a notable double celebration in the Spain camp on 22 June: midfielders Mikel Merino and Rodri were born on the same day and will turn 28 while on international duty.

Pick your EURO Fantasy team!

Players celebrating birthdays at UEFA EURO 2024

14/06: Callum McGregor (Scotland midfielder) turns 31 on the day his side face Germany

15/06: Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark forward) turns 30

15/06: Pascal Gross (Germany midfielder) turns 33

16/06: Mattia Zaccagni (Italy forward) turns 29

16/06: Damian Szymański (Poland midfielder) turns 29 on the day his side face the Netherlands

17/06: Ádám Nagy (Hungary midfielder) turns 29

19/06: Andrej Kramarić (Croatia forward) turns 33 on the day his side face Albania

19/06: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy midfielder) turns 28

19/06: Nuno Mendes (Portugal defender) turns 22

20/06: Kevin Csoboth (Hungary forward) turns 24

20/06: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal forward) turns 23

20/06: Andrei Rațiu (Romania defender) turns 26

21/06: Erik Janža (Slovenia defender) turns 31

21/06: Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine forward) turns 27 on the day his side face Slovakia

22/06: Mikel Merino (Spain midfielder) turns 28

22/06: Rodri (Spain midfielder) turns 28

24/06: Federico Gatti (Italy defender) turns 26 on the day his side face Croatia

24/06: Cédric Zesiger (Switzerland defender) turns 26

25/06: Koen Casteels (Belgium goalkeeper) turns 32

25/06: Morten Hjulmand (Denmark midfielder) turns 25 on the day his side face Serbia

26/06: Zander Clark (Scotland goalkeeper) turns 32

27/06: Otar Kakabadze (Georgia defender) turns 29

28/06: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium midfielder) turns 33

28/06: Maksym Talovyerov (Ukraine defender) turns 24

29/06: Jude Bellingham (England midfielder) turns 21

29/06: Eberechi Eze (England midfielder) turns 26

29/06: Giorgi Kochorashvili (Georgia midfielder) turns 25

30/06: Gabriel Sigua (Georgia midfielder) turns 19

01/07: Krzysztof Piątek (Poland forward) turns 29

03/07: Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark midfielder) turns 24

03/07: Mike Maignan (France goalkeeper) turns 29

03/07: Florin Niță (Romania goalkeeper) turns 37

03/07: Tomáš Rigo (Slovakia midfielder) turns 22

03/07: Norbert Gyömbér (Slovakia defender) turns 32

04/07: Guram Kashia (Georgia defender) turns 37

05/07: Enea Mihaj (Albania defender) turns 26

05/07: Daniel Vivian (Spain defender) turns 25

06/07: Marco Grüll (Austria midfielder) turns 26

06/07: Denis Drăguş (Romania forward) turns 25

07/07: James Forrest (Scotland midfielder) turns 33

07/07: Yunus Akgün (Türkiye forward) turns 24

08/07: Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands defender) turns 33

08/07: Alexandru Cicâldău (Romania midfielder) turns 27

09/07: João Palhinha (Portugal midfielder) turns 29

11/07: Philipp Lienhart (Austria defender) turns 28

11/07: Mads Hermansen (Denmark goalkeeper) turns 24

11/07: Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark defender) turns 27

11/07: Andrija Živković (Serbia forward) turns 28

12/07: Luke Shaw (England defender) turns 29

12/07: Adam Buksa (Poland forward) turns 28

12/07: Bartosz Bereszyński (Poland defender) turns 32

12/07: Nico Williams (Spain midfielder) turns 22

12/07: Bertuğ Yıldırım (Türkiye forward) turns 22

13/07: Marc Guéhi (England defender) turns 24

13/07: Ché Adams (Scotland forward) turns 28

13/07: Lamine Yamal (Spain forward) turns 17

Lamine Yamal is hoping to celebrate his 17th birthday in Germany Getty Images

No players have birthdays on 14 July, the day of the final, but England's Marc Guéhi (24), Scotland's Ché Adams (28) and Spain's Lamine Yamal (17) will all be hoping to follow up their birthday celebrations on 13 July with an even bigger party the day after.

Get the EURO app!