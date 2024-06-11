Alipay+ Top Scorer trophy unveiled for UEFA EURO 2024

The UEFA Top Scorer trophy, presented by Alipay+, will be awarded to the most prolific marksman at UEFA EURO 2024.

Sculpted in the shape of the Chinese character "支" (pronounced zhi, and meaning 'payment' as well as 'support'), the trophy reflects Alipay+'s dedication to supporting consumers to enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. The barefooted striker evokes the original beauty and power of football – a game that united people across the world with passion, ambition, and solidarity.

The base of the trophy resembles the ocean, consisting of 24 undulating pieces each inscribed with the names of the participating countries, while the design symbolizes the 24 teams braving the waves of the competition. The ocean also connects continents, which represents how football connects communities across the world similar to Alipay+ connecting global commerce.

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions operated by Ant International and an Official Partner of the UEFA EURO 2024.