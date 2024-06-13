Switzerland's Granit Xhaka on EURO 2020 and aiming even higher at EURO 2024

After a sensational first season at Leverkusen, in which the club won their first-ever Bundesliga title and scooped the German Cup as well as reaching the UEFA Europa League final, Granit Xhaka is preparing to lead Switzerland at UEFA EURO 2024.

At EURO 2020, the Nati exceeded expectations, eliminating France on penalties in the round of 16 and only missing out on a semi-final place following a shoot-out defeat to Spain. His team have every reason to be proud of their achievements, but as the 31-year-old midfielder explains, past achievements do not count for much for his ambitious side.

On reaching the quarter-finals of EURO 2020

It felt like recognition for us, for the staff, but also for the whole of Switzerland. The [round of 16] match against France has entered into the history books already. We will always remember that game. If we had had a little better luck, we maybe could have knocked out the Spanish [in the quarter-finals, where Switzerland lost out on penalties].

Unfortunately, during the penalty shoot-out, we didn't have luck on our side. It showed once again that we are a good team and that together we can achieve something. That's our intention now for the tournament in Germany as well, and we will give our all in order to make history again.

On what it means to play for Switzerland

Being on the national team, and leading it as captain, is a source of pride for me. But still, neither of those things [by themselves] are any use to me: I am a very ambitious person, I want to be successful. I want to lead the team to make history again in Germany, so that this team is remembered, and we will work hard to achieve that!

Many [of our] players have won titles [this season]. But a lot of players have also made it into the Champions League, and that gives them motivation and self-confidence, and we also feel that during training. Training is at a very high level; in my opinion, it hasn't been this high for a long time and we push each other. Everyone wants to play. We have a lot of competition for places. And that makes a team stronger and individual players stronger. That’s how it has to be.

On Switzerland’s target for EURO 2024

Obviously we want to get through the group stage. In my opinion, the group we’ve got is a difficult one. But our number one aim is to reach the round of 16, and then we'll take one game at a time and hope that we get as far as possible.

The first match [against Hungary] is important, of course. I'm not saying we have to win, but it would obviously be very nice if we could start the tournament with a victory. We need to play a perfect game against Hungary and stay focused for 90 minutes. And we need team spirit. Together we are strong. Hopefully we’ll be able to show that in our first match on Saturday.