Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Georgia's pride and EURO 2024 expectations – interview

It will be a special day for the nation of Georgia when their national team faces Türkiye in Dortmund on 18 June. Not only will it be their first match at UEFA EURO 2024, but also their first ever game at a major international tournament, their play-off victory over Greece having made them the only EURO finals debutants in Germany.

A large part of their success has been down to exciting Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has scored 15 goals in 30 games for his country. Speaking to UEFA.com, the 23-year-old discussed his emotions ahead of the big kick-off, his reputation as one of Georgia's all-time greats and the team's ambitions.

On Georgia's qualification

It was the greatest dream of every Georgian to become a part of such an important tournament, and it was the happiest day for all of us when we achieved it. But we didn't come here just to attend; we wish to leave our mark on EURO 2024, to write a new page of history. We will do our utmost for this. Our team is very focused and ready for this tournament. In Georgia, everyone is waiting for our debut. I think on 18 June, we will see Georgia united as one and we will try to win.

On being considered the team's talisman

This is a very big responsibility, and I am grateful when my work is appreciated. There are a lot of Georgian footballers who could become the best player of the country; every one of us tries to be a team, and individual success is less important to us at the moment. We are very focused and will do our best to succeed. It's a pleasure for me to play at EURO 2024. These are unforgettable moments and emotions which we will remember for the rest of our lives.

On Georgia's squad

We have a mix of experienced and young players, and we have gelled very well. We have become one big team that is able to fight anyone. [Centre-back and captain] Guram Kashia is a good example for all of us. He is experienced and older than us and exercises every day.

He provides an example to younger players to work hard every day. He is a real captain and all we can say to him is: thank you. He is leading us and does everything a real captain should on and off the pitch.

On aims for the tournament

Preparations are at maximum intensity because there is not long to go before our dream – the first match in the EURO for Georgia's national team, and we are loaded with emotions. But we are trying to control these emotions. We are preparing as best as we can for the first game, which is the most important because we will keep on going with the same mood as we begin.

Our first goal, just like every other team probably, is to go past the group stage and we will do everything to achieve this. I hope the game ends in our favour and our goal will be achieved.