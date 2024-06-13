Spain vs Croatia EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

Spain and Croatia meet in their first Group B match at UEFA EURO 2024 on Saturday 15 June.

Spain vs Croatia at a glance When: Saturday 15 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Olympiastadion, Berlin

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 1

Where to watch Spain vs Croatia on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Spain's mission to secure a record-breaking fourth EURO triumph begins with a tricky assignment against Croatia, whom they narrowly beat on penalties to win the Nations League last year. Luis de la Fuente's side warmed up for this tournament with big friendly wins against Andorra and Northern Ireland, Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal impressing with four goals across the two games.

Always a force to be reckoned with, Zlatko Dalić's Croatia will be led once again by the majestic Luka Modrić, the midfielder set to appear at his fifth EURO. Manchester City duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić add further winning mentality, and Vatreni fans will be confident in the wake of an impressive warm-up win over Portugal last week. These teams played out one of the games of the tournament at EURO 2020 as Spain edged a round of 16 thriller 5-3 after extra time. It could be another classic in Berlin.

Spain's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić, Majer, Budimir, Kramarić

Form guide

Spain

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDLWW

Croatia

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWW

Croatia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter

Croatia set off for EURO 2024 on the back of an encouraging friendly win against Portugal, and while they are not getting carried away, Dalić's side played well and will take belief (and a similar starting line-up) into their opener in Berlin. The players have told me they want a performance on a par with their contest against Spain in the Nations League final last year, which suggests they would not be unhappy with a draw. The three Cs will be crucial: confidence, composure and control of the ball.

What the coaches say

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "I truly admire the mentality of Croatian footballers because they're an example of national pride, of a feeling of unity, of being proud of the national team – it makes me proud when we feel the same thing in our country. The first goal must always be to compete and be in a position to win. I am convinced we will have a chance to fight for the title. However, there can only be one winner and there are many good national teams who can win this trophy."

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We're in the strongest group at EURO 2024, with the reigning European champions Italy and the Nations League winners Spain. Spain beat us on penalties in the Nations League final, and also 5-3 in a spectacular game at the last EURO. We have experience of playing against them; we know what to do, so we will try to beat them this time because we want a good start to the EURO."