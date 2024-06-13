The UEFA Europa Conference League players competing at EURO 2024
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Article summary
There will be 58 players at UEFA EURO 2024 who also competed in this season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.
Article top media content
Article body
Although the UEFA Europa Conference League was only established in 2021, it has swiftly evolved into one of the most prestigious tournaments in European men's club football.
The competition features top international talent, as evidenced by the significant number of players who will be participating in EURO 2024 after spending a season battling in the Europa Conference League.
A total of 58 players from the Europa Conference League will represent 19 out of the 24 teams at EURO 2024.
Ajax
Josip Šutalo – Croatia – Defender – 3
Borna Sosa – Croatia – Defender – 4
Brian Brobbey – Netherlands – Forward – 4
Ahmetcan Kaplan – Türkiye – Defender – 2
Aston Villa
Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Midfielder – 9
Ezri Konsa – England – Defender – 10
Ollie Watkins – England – Forward – 10
John McGinn – Scotland – Midfielder – 12
Aston Villa reached the 2023/34 Europa Conference League semi-finals on their tournament debut, losing to eventual winners Olympiacos. Captain John McGinn was among those named in UEFA’s team of the season. The midfielder will be leading Scotland out at Euro 2024.
Beşiktaş
Ernest Muçi – Albania – Forward – 6
Mert Günok – Türkiye – Goalkeeper – 3
Cenk Tosun – Türkiye – Forward – 6
Semih Kiliçsoy – Türkiye – Forward – 3
Bodø/Glimt
Nino Žugelj – Slovenia – Midfielder – 7
Club Brugge
Maxim De Cuyper – Belgium – Defender – 10
Andreas Skov Olsen – Denmark – Forward – 7
Michał Skóraś – Poland – Forward – 11
Club Brugge were Europa Conference League semi-finalists this season, falling to Fiorentina. Andreas Skov Olsen scored four goals during their campaign.
Dinamo Zagreb
Arbër Hoxha – Albania – Midfielder – 4
Bruno Petković – Croatia – Forward – 7
Martin Baturina – Croatia – Midfielder – 10
Eintracht Frankfurt
Robin Koch – Germany – Defender – 6
Fenerbahçe
Dominik Livaković – Croatia – Goalkeeper – 6
Sebastian Szymański – Poland – Midfielder – 10
Dušan Tadić – Serbia – Forward – 10
İsmail Yüksek – Türkiye – Midfielder – 8
İrfan Can Kahveci – Türkiye – Midfielder – 8
Ferdi Kadıoğlu – Türkiye – Midfielder – 7
Ferencváros
Dénes Dibusz – Hungary – Goalkeeper – 8
Barnabás Varga – Hungary – Forward – 5
Endre Botka – Hungary – Defender – 5
Fiorentina
Antonín Barák – Czechia – Midfielder – 10
Nikola Milenković – Serbia – Defender – 9
Fiorentina reached this season’s Europa Conference League final for the second year in a row, finishing as runners-up. Antonín Barák scored three goals for the team during their run to the final.
Genk
Patrik Hrošovský – Slovakia – Midfielder – 5
Legia
Bartosz Slisz – Poland – Midfielder – 6
Lille
Yusuf Yazıcı – Türkiye – Midfielder – 10
Ludogorets Razgrad
Jakub Piotrowski – Poland – Midfielder – 8
Kwadwo Duah – Switzerland – Forward – 6
Lugano
Žan Celar – Slovenia – Forward – 5
Renato Steffen – Switzerland – Midfielder – 6
Olimpija Ljubljana
Timi Elšnik – Slovenia – Forward – 5
PAOK
Andrija Živković – Serbia – Forward – 9
Polissya Zhytomyr
Bogdan Mykhaylichenko – Ukraine – Defender – 2
Rapid Wien
Bendegúz Bolla – Hungary – Defender – 4
Slavia Prague
Jindřich Staněk – Czechia – Goalkeeper – 3
Sloven Bratislava
Guram Kashia – Georgia – Defender – 7
David Strelec – Slovakia – Forward – 8
Juraj Kucka – Slovakia – Midfielder – 8
Spartak Trnava
Sebastian Kóša – Slovakia – Defender – 6
Adrian Zeljkovic – Slovenia – Midfielder – 6
Sturm Graz
Alexander Prass – Austria – Midfielder – 3
Vítezslav Jaroš – Czechia – Goalkeeper – 4
Otar Kiteishvili – Georgia – Midfielder – 4
Jon Stanković – Slovenia – Midfielder – 4
Tomi Horvat – Slovenia – Midfielder – 4
Union Saint-Gilloise
Heinz Lindner – Austria – Goalkeeper – 2
Viktoria Plzeň
Robin Hranác – Czechia – Defender – 10
Tomáš Chorý – Czechia – Forward – 8
Lukáš Cerv – Czechia – Midfielder – 4
Pavel Šulc – Czechia – Midfielder – 9
Robin Hranác was named in UEFA’s team of the season for the Europa Conference League, having helped Viktoria Plzeň to the quarterfinals.