The UEFA Europa Conference League players competing at EURO 2024

Although the UEFA Europa Conference League was only established in 2021, it has swiftly evolved into one of the most prestigious tournaments in European men's club football.

The competition features top international talent, as evidenced by the significant number of players who will be participating in EURO 2024 after spending a season battling in the Europa Conference League.

A total of 58 players from the Europa Conference League will represent 19 out of the 24 teams at EURO 2024.

Ajax

Josip Šutalo – Croatia – Defender – 3

Borna Sosa – Croatia – Defender – 4

Brian Brobbey – Netherlands – Forward – 4

Ahmetcan Kaplan – Türkiye – Defender – 2

Aston Villa

Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Midfielder – 9

Ezri Konsa – England – Defender – 10

Ollie Watkins – England – Forward – 10

John McGinn – Scotland – Midfielder – 12

Aston Villa reached the 2023/34 Europa Conference League semi-finals on their tournament debut, losing to eventual winners Olympiacos. Captain John McGinn was among those named in UEFA’s team of the season. The midfielder will be leading Scotland out at Euro 2024.

John McGinn will captain Scotland at EURO 2024 UEFA via Getty Images

Beşiktaş

Ernest Muçi – Albania – Forward – 6

Mert Günok – Türkiye – Goalkeeper – 3

Cenk Tosun – Türkiye – Forward – 6

Semih Kiliçsoy – Türkiye – Forward – 3

Bodø/Glimt

Nino Žugelj – Slovenia – Midfielder – 7

Club Brugge

Maxim De Cuyper – Belgium – Defender – 10

Andreas Skov Olsen – Denmark – Forward – 7

Michał Skóraś – Poland – Forward – 11

Club Brugge were Europa Conference League semi-finalists this season, falling to Fiorentina. Andreas Skov Olsen scored four goals during their campaign.

Andreas Skov Olsen runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Besiktas JK and Club Brugge.(Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb

Arbër Hoxha – Albania – Midfielder – 4

Bruno Petković – Croatia – Forward – 7

Martin Baturina – Croatia – Midfielder – 10

Eintracht Frankfurt

Robin Koch – Germany – Defender – 6

Fenerbahçe

Dominik Livaković – Croatia – Goalkeeper – 6

Sebastian Szymański – Poland – Midfielder – 10

Dušan Tadić – Serbia – Forward – 10

İsmail Yüksek – Türkiye – Midfielder – 8

İrfan Can Kahveci – Türkiye – Midfielder – 8

Ferdi Kadıoğlu – Türkiye – Midfielder – 7

Ferencváros

Dénes Dibusz – Hungary – Goalkeeper – 8

Barnabás Varga – Hungary – Forward – 5

Endre Botka – Hungary – Defender – 5

Fiorentina

Antonín Barák – Czechia – Midfielder – 10

Nikola Milenković – Serbia – Defender – 9

Fiorentina reached this season’s Europa Conference League final for the second year in a row, finishing as runners-up. Antonín Barák scored three goals for the team during their run to the final.

Antonín Barák during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 final (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images

Genk

Patrik Hrošovský – Slovakia – Midfielder – 5

Legia

Bartosz Slisz – Poland – Midfielder – 6

Lille

Yusuf Yazıcı – Türkiye – Midfielder – 10

Ludogorets Razgrad

Jakub Piotrowski – Poland – Midfielder – 8

Kwadwo Duah – Switzerland – Forward – 6

Lugano

Žan Celar – Slovenia – Forward – 5

Renato Steffen – Switzerland – Midfielder – 6

Olimpija Ljubljana

Timi Elšnik – Slovenia – Forward – 5

PAOK

Andrija Živković – Serbia – Forward – 9

Polissya Zhytomyr

Bogdan Mykhaylichenko – Ukraine – Defender – 2

Rapid Wien

Bendegúz Bolla – Hungary – Defender – 4

Slavia Prague

Jindřich Staněk – Czechia – Goalkeeper – 3

Sloven Bratislava

Guram Kashia – Georgia – Defender – 7

David Strelec – Slovakia – Forward – 8

Juraj Kucka – Slovakia – Midfielder – 8

Spartak Trnava

Sebastian Kóša – Slovakia – Defender – 6

Adrian Zeljkovic – Slovenia – Midfielder – 6

Sturm Graz

Alexander Prass – Austria – Midfielder – 3

Vítezslav Jaroš – Czechia – Goalkeeper – 4

Otar Kiteishvili – Georgia – Midfielder – 4

Jon Stanković – Slovenia – Midfielder – 4

Tomi Horvat – Slovenia – Midfielder – 4

Union Saint-Gilloise

Heinz Lindner – Austria – Goalkeeper – 2

Viktoria Plzeň

Robin Hranác – Czechia – Defender – 10

Tomáš Chorý – Czechia – Forward – 8

Lukáš Cerv – Czechia – Midfielder – 4

Pavel Šulc – Czechia – Midfielder – 9

Robin Hranác was named in UEFA’s team of the season for the Europa Conference League, having helped Viktoria Plzeň to the quarterfinals.