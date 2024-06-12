Serbia vs England EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Serbia and England meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 Group C on Sunday 16 June.

Serbia vs England at a glance When: Sunday 16 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 1

Where to watch Serbia vs England on TV

What do you need to know?

Forward Aleksander Mitrović scored plenty of goals in the Premier League with Newcastle and Fulham, while Dušan Tadić spent several years at Southampton, but Serbia are something of an unknown quantity for England. The sides are meeting for the first time since Serbia became an independent nation, but Gareth Southgate should be mindful of their aerial prowess: a third of their 15 qualifying goals were headers, the highest proportion of any of the finalists.

Runners-up at EURO 2020, the disappointment of the final shoot-out loss to Italy may have overshadowed the Three Lions' noble EURO record: excluding the lottery of penalties, they have lost only one of their last 18 finals games (W10 D7). Expectations are justly high given that in Bayern striker Harry Kane, Real Madrid marvel Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden they boast the 2023/24 Golden Shoe winner and the Players of the Season in the Spanish Liga and Premier League respectively. If not now, when?

Serbia's road to Germany: Every goal

Possible line-ups

Serbia: V Milinković-Savić; Milenković, Veljković, Pavlović; Živković, S Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Kostić; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Form guide

Serbia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLDL

England:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDLDW

England's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

Aleksandra Stojković, Serbia reporter

Joe Terry, England reporter

What the coaches say

Dragan Stojković, Serbia coach: "This qualification has been long awaited. There were many missed opportunities in the past. But this time, the goal that I set for myself as a head coach – and which was set by the Serbian FA – has been fulfilled. The road to success is never easy. But for our country, nation and the fans – and everyone who loves this game – qualifying in itself was a huge step forward."

Gareth Southgate, England coach: "I'm excited by the challenge of trying to do something that no England team have ever done. We've never won a European Championship. We've never won a tournament away from home. We've never been to a final away from home. A lot of people seem to feel that this could be an easy procession for us. The fact that it's never been done before highlights to me that this is going to be extremely difficult and we've got to be perfect to achieve it."