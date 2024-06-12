Poland vs Netherlands EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Poland and Netherlands meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group D on Sunday 16 June.

Poland vs Netherlands at a glance When: Sunday 16 June (15:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 1

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Poland have made it to their fifth successive EURO, and their fourth with the national team's all-time leading striker Robert Lewandowski, but the Netherlands remain a problem team for the Poles. Indeed the latter have not won in their last 12 meetings with the Oranje (D5 L7), since a 2-0 EURO qualifying victory in May 1979, more than nine years before the 35-year-old 'Lewangoalski' was born.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was part of the Dutch side that won the last EURO to be held in Germany, beating the USSR 2-0 in the 1988 final, before any of the current squad were born. Injuries continue to be an issue – midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong both withdrew from the squad in the build-up to these finals – but a team with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk at the back and Lewandowski's ex-Barcelona colleague Memphis Depay up front, remain a class act.

Poland's road to EURO 2024: Every goal

Possible line-ups

Poland: Szczęsny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zieliński, Urbański; Buksa

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

Form guide

Poland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWD

Netherlands:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWW

Netherlands' road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter

To follow

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Michał Probierz, Poland coach: "We cannot hide the fact that we are not the favourites in the group. If we progress from the group, we would be seen as a team that counts. Everybody knows that. Yet I realise that those teams have already started counting points and that's why we will do everything we can to show our best. We respect our rivals but we are not afraid of them."

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "Every opponent [in the group] is difficult: maybe not at the same quality level as France, which is the second match, but Poland are a well-organised, strong, defensively solid team. They are physically strong and, of course, always have a number of players in midfield and [Robert] Lewandowski up front, who is a goalscorer. So we shouldn't assume we are just going to win the first game. We will have to be very fit and sharp for that."