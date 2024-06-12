Italy vs Albania EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Italy and Albania meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group B on Saturday 15 June.

Italy vs Albania at a glance When: Saturday 15 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 1

What do you need to know?

Italy's past record against Albania suggests that this should be a comfortable start to the EURO for the reigning champions: the sides have met four times, all since November 2014, and the Azzurri have won all those matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just one. However, with a significant proportion of Sylvinho's squad playing in Serie A, Albania know their opponents well.

Back at the EURO after making their finals debut in 2016, Albania topped a qualifying group for a major tournament for the first time in their history. Italy finished behind England in their qualifying group, but with forward Gianluca Scamacca likely to lead the line after a UEFA Europa League-winning campaign with Atalanta, they may be ready to rise to the occasion again at the finals.

Possible line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca

Albania: Berisha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani, Bajrami; Seferi, Broja, Asani

Form guide

Italy

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWDW

Albania

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLLDD

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter

Egi Duro, Albania reporter

What the coaches say

Luciano Spalletti, Italy coach: "Coming to the tournament as defending champions is an advantage. But we need to understand straight away that we need to behave like defending champions. Italy has chosen us to represent our nation, but we will only see whether or not we are up to the task during the matches. We need to demonstrate it. We need to convince ourselves, not only the fans. In a way, we are facing ourselves, not the outside world. We need to show what we are made of, to show what we have inside."

Sylvinho, Albania coach: "I expect to do [well] and to work and to have a great performance. I know it's not easy at all. The group is really tough. It's really hard [and] it's really difficult. Our opponent has our respect, but to be honest we are hard-working men. We have the spirit of Albania inside [us]. So of course, [we're] going to fight for every single point and [we're] going to try to do our best."