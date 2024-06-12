Hungary vs Switzerland EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Hungary and Switzerland meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group A on Saturday 15 June.

Hungary vs Switzerland at a glance When: Saturday 15 June (15:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Cologne Stadium

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 1

Where to watch Hungary vs Switzerland on TV

What do you need to know?

It has been 86 years since these teams last met at a major tournament, Hungary winning 2-0 at the 1938 World Cup. However, recent encounters have favoured Switzerland: the Swiss have won six of their last nine games against Hungary, though these countries have not faced off since the European Qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup when Switzerland prevailed 5-3 at home and 3-2 away.

Featuring at their third straight EURO, Hungary are a growing force in European football, Italian coach Marco Rossi benefiting from the class of 23-year-old captain Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield and the steady presence of Leipzig's Péter Gulácsi in goal. Murat Yakin's Switzerland, meanwhile, can call on Granit Xhaka – fresh from an exceptional season with Leverkusen – in midfield, with Xherdan Shaqiri still a menace. The 32-year-old has scored (nine) or set up (four) 46% of Switzerland's 28 final-tournament goals since the 2014 World Cup.

Hungary's road to Germany: Every goal

Possible line-ups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Bolla, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Amdouni, Vargas

Form guide

Hungary

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWD

Switzerland

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDLD

Switzerland's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter

Unbeaten in qualification, Hungary's last EURO defeat came against Portugal at EURO 2020. Then, Hungary were primarily focused on being hard to break down. Nowadays, while still defensively compact, Rossi's side possess substantial attacking flair, so they'll be looking to give the Switzerland defence plenty of food for thought. If the attack-minded Sallai, Szoboszlai and Varga are on song, Hungary will be confident of getting off to a good start.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Switzerland reporter

What the coaches say

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "Switzerland have achieved remarkable results under Murat Yakin. They've got top players all across the team, who play in great leagues or for top teams. In terms of quality, they're better than us and we expect them to play modern football. What's more, they've qualified for recent EUROs and recent World Cups, so they're definitely a team to be wary of. But we are not afraid of challenges, we are confident and know that we have a chance to win against any opponent."

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "We expect them to play robustly and as a well-organised team. We will try to challenge them and come out as winners. But it requires us to be lucky and to perform well on the day. We have to play our game that we have worked on. In the end we need to score more goals than them. We'll be challenged in this game; we need to get the most out of it."