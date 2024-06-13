Portugal vs Czechia EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Portugal and Czechia meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group F on Tuesday 18 June.

Portugal vs Czechia at a glance When: Tuesday 18 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Leipzig Stadium

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 1

Where to watch Portugal vs Czechia on TV

What do you need to know?

Portugal and Czechia have got used to meeting at EURO final tournaments; this will be their fourth such encounter since 1996, with the Czechs winning the first 1-0 at EURO '96 and Portugal prevailing in the other two – 3-1 in 2008 and 1-0 in 2012. Recent tussles would suggest another success for Roberto Martínez's side given that Portugal have won the last four meetings, keeping clean sheets in the last three.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against the Czechs at EUROs 2008 and 2012, and will make another piece of history if he takes to the field in Leipzig – as the first player to feature at six EUROs. However, Czechia will not be purely focused on muzzling the world's top international goalscorer. Ivan Hašek's team play attacking football, as witnessed by forward Patrik Schick finishing as five-goal joint leading scorer (alongside Ronaldo) at EURO 2020.

Portugal's road to Germany: Every goal

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Czechia: Staněk; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Provod, Barák, David Jurásek; Kuchta, Schick

Form guide

Portugal:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLWW

Czechia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWD

Czechia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Ondřej Zlámal, Czechia reporter

What the coaches say

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "When I look at Czechia, I've admired their style for many years now – a team that takes risks, they like to play one-v-one situations all over the pitch, they’ve got an attacking mentality, and they are a very good side."

Ivan Hašek, Czechia coach: "Portugal are the clear favourites to win the EURO while we are the outsiders and will just have to get through the group. Every game is 50-50. We just can't be too afraid. We have to be active, get ourselves into the game, and not just sit back and defend."