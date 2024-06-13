Türkiye vs Georgia Group F Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Türkiye and Georgia meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group F on Tuesday 18 June.

Türkiye vs Georgia at a glance When: Tuesday 18 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 1

Where to watch Türkiye vs Georgia on TV

What do you need to know?

Of their five past meetings with finals debutants Georgia, Türkiye have won three – an encouraging sign for Vincenzo Montella's side as they look to bounce back from some uninspiring recent form, entering this tournament without a win in five games: D2 L3. However, these teams have not met since 2012, and much has changed since.

Under former Bayern and France full-back Willy Sagnol, Georgia have made it to their first major international tournament, the nation still buzzing from their shoot-out success against Greece in the play-off final. Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is sure to be one to watch for Türkiye's defence, while Inter's free-kick maestro Hakan Çalhanoğlu will aim to curb Georgia's enthusiasm from midfield.

Türkiye's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Predicted line-ups

Türkiye: Günok; Ayhan, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Özcan, Çalhanoğlu; Kahveci, Yıldız, Aktürkoğlu; Yılmaz

Georgia: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Out: Giorgi Loria (suspended)

Form guide

Türkiye:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDLLDW

Georgia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWLDW

Watch every goal on Georgia's road to EURO 2024

Expert predictions

Aydin Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

Vakhtang Bzikadze, Georgia reporter

What the coaches say

Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye coach: "Playing at EURO 2000 was a very special memory for me, despite our misfortune in losing that final with a goal in the 94th minute [Sylvain Wiltord's equaliser, which prefaced France's golden goal winner]. It has been my dream as a coach to participate in the European Championship – and not just mine, but also my players' dream. We will do our best in the tournament."

Willy Sagnol, Georgia coach: "Türkiye are a big team with extraordinary players that, for the most part, play for big clubs. So it will be very tough for us, but all I will say is that it will also be tough for Türkiye."