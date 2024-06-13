Belgium vs Slovakia EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Belgium and Slovakia meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group E on Monday 17 June.

Belgium vs Slovakia at a glance When: Monday 17 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 1

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Belgium vs Slovakia on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

These nations are facing each other in a competitive fixture for the first time. Belgium breezed through qualifying, topping their group with 20 points from eight matches, with Romelu Lukaku at his prolific best as he plundered a remarkable 14 goals. Slovakia were also impressive in the European Qualifiers as they finished second behind Portugal, winning seven of their ten matches in the section.

The Slovaks have only made it past the group stage once since independence, in 2016, and could not progress from their pool three summers ago. Belgium are also playing at a third consecutive EURO, and will be aiming far higher than their last two finals campaigns as both were curtailed in the quarter-finals.

Belgium's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Possible line-ups

Belgium: Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín

Form guide

Belgium:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDDWW

Slovakia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDLWW

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Expert predictions

David D'Hondt, Belgium reporter

Rastislav Hribik, Slovakia reporter

What the coaches say

Domenico Tedesco, Belgium coach: "As we had the draw, of course, everybody said: 'You are the favourites and you have to pass the group,' and I think, on paper, it is like this, but football is played on the pitch and, unfortunately, not just on paper – or fortunately not on paper! I saw Slovakia just lose two games during qualification, and it was two times against Portugal, and it was 1-0 and 3-2, and I think this tells a story."

Francesco Calzona, Slovakia coach: "Belgium are definitely the strongest team in our group. They are in a moment of change with their players because of their ages, but they have really strong young players. I believe we'll be seeing them at the top again, like in recent years."