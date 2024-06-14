Romania vs Ukraine EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 1 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Romania and Ukraine meet in their first match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group E on Monday 17 June.

Romania vs Ukraine at a glance When: Monday 17 June (15:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 1

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Romania vs Ukraine on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Romania are taking part in their sixth EURO, but their first since 2016, while Ukraine are playing in a fourth consecutive UEFA European Championship. Both coaches, however – Edward Iordănescu and Serhiy Rebrov – are taking charge at a major tournament for the first time, and it will be a poignant moment for Iordănescu to become the first coach in the Romania dug-out at a EURO since his father Anghel in 2016.

The Tricolorii had a fine qualifying campaign, topping their group and remaining unbeaten to reach the finals while conceding only five goals across ten matches. Ukraine held their own before finishing third behind England and Italy, then coming on strong in the play-offs to eliminate Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland – all four of their goals in those ties arriving in the second half, including three in the final six minutes. So prepare for late drama!

Romania's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Possible line-ups

Romania: Nița; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Rus, Bancu; Marius Marin, Răzvan Marin; Stanciu, Man, Drăguș, Mihăila

Ukraine: Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Form guide

Romania:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDLDWW

Ukraine:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWD

Ukraine's road to EURO 2024: Every goal

Expert predictions

Cristina Tache, Romania reporter

To follow

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter

In their last two EURO appearances, Ukraine started with losses, albeit against heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands. This time, a victory seems imperative if they are to progress from the group. But Rebrov and his squad certainly aren't underestimating their opponents. "We have great respect for Romania; it's no accident they topped their qualifying group," said the Synio-Zhovti coach. "We respect our opponents and must play our best football to succeed," echoed Oleksandr Zinchenko.

This Ukraine side is brimming with potential, incredible energy and motivation. They also know how to adjust tactically and stay patient when needed. While I won't predict the outcome, I'm confident Rebrov's team will deliver a performance to be proud of.

What the coaches say

Edward Iordănescu, Romania coach: "We want to stay in Germany as long as possible, that's for sure – and in order to be here for a long time, we need to deliver results, but we've learned to take it one step at a time. Every game, we try to be the best version of ourselves, to give our best, to go out on the pitch with class and responsibility, as well as respect towards our opponents...but also to be confident. If every player plays their part, as I know this team are capable of, I am confident we can achieve great results through our performances."

Serhiy Rebrov, Ukraine coach: "All our opponents at EURO are very tough and the Romanian team managed to win first place in their qualification group. But I think we need to concentrate on our own performance. Yes, there are many great players in the Romanian squad. They may not be representing top teams but all their footballers play abroad or in Romania. All their players represent good clubs so I always treat my opponents with respect."