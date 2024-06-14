The Europa League players competing at EURO 2024

This season's UEFA Europa League was a thrilling spectacle with some of the best players from across the continent on display. Many of the participants are now involved at UEFA EURO 2024, consolidating the Europa League's status as a top-quality club competition.

In fact, all 24 teams at EURO 2024 will have at least two players who also competed in the Europa League, 119 players in total. This number emphasises the depth of talent present right across European club football.

AC Milan

6 Mike Maignan (France)

6 Theo Hernández (France)

6 Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands)

6 Rafael Leão (Portugal)

5 Olivier Giroud (France)

5 Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands)

5 Noah Okafor (Switzerland)

3 Simon Kjær (Denmark)

3 Luka Jović (Serbia)

AEK Athens

6 Damian Szymański (Poland)

5 Domagoj Vida (Croatia)

5 Steven Zuber (Switzerland)

4 Mijat Gaćinović (Serbia)

Ajax

6 Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

5 Borna Sosa (Croatia)

5 Josip Šutalo (Croatia)

2 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

Atalanta

12 Berat Djimsiti (Albania)

11 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)

11 Mario Pašalić (Croatia)

11 Gianluca Scamacca (Italy)

Atalanta won their first European trophy by defeating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the 2023/24 Europa League final. Italy's Scamacca scored six goals during Atalanta's triumphant campaign, while Albania captain Berat Djimsiti was named in UEFA's team of the season.

Berat Djimsiti kisses the UEFA Europa League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen

13 Josip Stanišić (Croatia)

12 Matěj Kovář (Czechia)

12 Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain)

11 Jonathan Tah (Germany)

11 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

11 Robert Andrich (Germany)

11 Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

10 Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands)

9 Adam Hložek (Czechia)

9 Patrik Schick (Czechia)

Leverkusen may have lost the 2023/24 Europa League final to Atalanta, but Tah, Frimpong, Xhaka and Wirtz were all named in UEFA's team of the season. Wirtz also received the young player of the season accolade.

Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring in the Europa League semi-final UEFA via Getty Images

Benfica

6 Alexander Bah (Denmark)

6 João Neves (Portugal)

6 António Silva (Portugal)

6 Anatoliy Trubin (Ukraine)

4 Orkun Kökçü (Türkiye)

Betis

6 Ayoze Pérez (Spain)

Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Pascal Gross (Germany)

8 Billy Gilmour (Scotland)

7 Lewis Dunk (England)

3 Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)

Feyenoord

2 Luka Ivanušec (Croatia)

2 Dávid Hancko (Slovakia)

1 Ondřej Lingr (Czechia)

1 Lutsharel Geertruida (Netherlands)

Freiburg

9 Roland Sallai (Hungary)

8 Michael Gregoritsch (Austria)

5 Philipp Lienhart (Austria)

Galatasaray

2 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)

2 Barış Alper Yılmaz (Türkiye)

2 Kaan Ayhan (Türkiye)

2 Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Türkiye)

Gaziantep

3 Deian Sorescu (Romania)

LASK

5 Maksym Talovierov (Ukraine)

Lens

2 Brice Samba (France)

2 Przemysław Frankowski (Poland)

1 Kevin Danso (Austria)

Liverpool

10 Joe Gomez (England)

8 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

7 Ibrahima Konaté (France)

7 Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

5 Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

5 Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

5 Diogo Jota (Portugal)

4 Andy Robertson (Scotland)

Marseille

12 Jonathan Clauss (France)

Marseille were 2023/24 Europa League semi-finalists, losing to eventual winners Atalanta in the last four. Jonathan Clauss featured in all 12 of the French side's matches.

Jonathan Clauss reached the semi-final of the Europa League with Marseille UEFA via Getty Images

Panathinaikos

6 Filip Mladenović (Serbia)

6 Adam Čerin (Slovenia)

6 Andraž Šporar (Slovenia)

Qarabağ

1 Luka Gugeshashvili (Georgia)

Raków Częstochowa

5 Bogdan Racoviţan (Romania)

Rangers

3 Ryan Jack (Scotland)

Rapid Wien

6 Bendegúz Bolla (Hungary)

Rennes

8 Arthur Theate (Belgium)

5 Bertuğ Yıldırım (Türkiye)

4 Fabian Rieder (Switzerland)

Roma

13 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

13 Bryan Cristante (Italy)

13 Stephan El Shaarawy (Italy)

12 Gianluca Mancini (Italy)

11 Zeki Çelik (Türkiye)

10 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy)

9 Nicola Zalewski (Poland)

Lukaku scored seven goals as Roma reached the 2023/24 Europa League semi-finals, where they lost to Leverkusen. His club-mate Mancini was named in UEFA's team of the season.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring in the Europa League UEFA via Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk

2 Yukhym Konoplia (Ukraine)

2 Mykola Matviyenko (Ukraine)

2 Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine)

2 Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine)

2 Oleksandr Zubkov (Ukraine)

1 Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Georgia)

1 Valeriy Bondar (Ukraine)

Slavia Praha

8 David Douděra (Czechia)

7 Mojmír Chytil (Czechia)

7 Tomáš Holeš (Czechia)

7 Lukáš Provod (Czechia)

5 Tomáš Vlcek (Czechia)

5 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

3 Matěj Jurásek (Czechia)

2 Jindřich Staněk (Czechia)

2 David Zima (Czechia)

Sparta Praha

10 Qazim Laçi (Albania)

9 Martin Vitík (Czechia)

9 Veljko Birmančević (Serbia)

9 Lukáš Haraslín (Slovakia)

7 Ladislav Krejčí (Czechia)

6 Jan Kuchta (Czechia)

Sporting CP

10 Morten Hjulmand (Denmark)

9 Gonçalo Inácio (Portugal)

Sturm Graz

6 Alexander Prass (Austria)

6 Jon Stanković (Slovenia)

5 Tomi Horvat (Slovenia)

5 Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia)

Toulouse

8 Vincent Sierro (Switzerland)

TSC

6 Nemanja Stojić (Serbia)

Villarreal

8 Álex Baena (Spain)

West Ham

10 Tomáš Souček (Czechia)

7 Vladimír Coufal (Czechia)

7 Jarrod Bowen (England)

1 Alphonse Areola (France)