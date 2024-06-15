Behind the scenes: What it takes to broadcast EURO

UEFA EURO 2024 will be televised globally in more than 200 territories by over 130 UEFA broadcast partners to an estimated live cumulative audience of over five billion people – with millions more following the tournament online.

This huge global appeal also results in high-value broadcast rights, the sale of which provides the bulk of the EURO revenue that UEFA reinvests back into developing football across Europe, a crucial part of our mission.

So what goes into a world-class broadcast set-up?

Providing top-quality infrastructure

The scale of the EURO 2024 host broadcast operation requires years of detailed planning and significant investment in the personnel and infrastructure required for successful delivery.

Nearly 1,800 staff are spread across the ten venues, and over 400 based at the international broadcast centre (IBC) in Leipzig. The 20,000m2 facility acts as the hub of broadcast operations for UEFA and is connected to the stadiums via a dedicated optical fibre network. The IBC also serves as the home for 27 of our broadcast partners during the tournament.

The master control room of the International Broadcast Centre in Leipzig, Germany Getty Images

Leveraging technological expertise

Coverage of EURO 2024 will involve state-of-the-art broadcast technology, providing fans with every angle of the action on and off the pitch.

The standard plan for each match involves 46 cameras, including slow-motion and high-speed cameras. Some are positioned pitchside, others set up for aerial shots or for when the teams arrive at the stadiums. An external 'beauty shot' camera mounted on a crane will also be added to the plan for the quarter-finals onwards. All footage will be accompanied by the highest-quality surround sound and immersive audio.

Adapting to the needs of broadcast partners

In addition, we will offer our broadcast partners more than 3,500 hours of content from EURO, including both live match coverage and supplementary additional programming such as match promos, highlights, team features and 'head-to-head' packages.

Broadcast partners can book the content and formats that best suit them, allowing them to create unique productions for their audiences.

At each of the ten stadiums, broadcast partners also have access to a wealth of commentary, interview, presentation and studio options. Each match venue features at least 86 commentary positions, 14 pitch presentation positions, multiple pitch-view studios and up to ten pre- and post-match interview positions, amongst other facilities.

Broadcast partners also have access to UEFA's 'Hive' media server, from which more than 170,000 clips are expected to be ordered by users.

Spain midfielder Fabián Ruiz appears on a video camera ahead of EURO 2024 AFP via Getty Images

A multi-platform approach

Live audiovisual content is fundamental to the event, but coverage of the tournament extends beyond television, radio and live streaming.

The UEFA EURO 2024 website and official app provides in-depth coverage from across Germany with a new emphasis on vertical storytelling, using dedicated producers behind the goal and in the stands. We have dedicated crews and reporters close to the camps of all 24 teams, conducting regular interviews and bringing all the latest news to platforms that will feature 24/7 coverage from every team, host city and match.

On official EURO social media platforms, UEFA is utilising the full suite of each platform's products to promote the tournament and drive engagement with a focus on vertical video, enhanced graphics and getting closer to the action than ever before.

In addition, blind and partially sighted supporters across the globe have access to a comprehensive audio-descriptive commentary service for all 51 matches at EURO 2024.

Putting sustainability into practice

Sustainability commitments are central to EURO 2024, and the host broadcasting operation is no exception.

In-stadium services and facilities enable broadcast partners to produce their programming remotely if needed, thereby reducing travel-related and logistical emissions. In addition, our operations use power generators, filters and fuel designed to reduce emissions, while some of the additional non-match footage being made available to broadcast partners focuses on sustainability topics.

That additional footage is one small part of a vast broadcast set-up that will ensure fans the world over can follow and engage with the EURO this summer.

