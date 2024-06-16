Poland 1-2 Netherlands: Super sub Weghorst secures Oranje win

Michał Probierz's resilient Poland couldn't hold on as a progressive Netherlands claimed all three points in UEFA EURO 2024 Group D – the sides' first-ever meeting in a major tournament.

Match in brief: Super sub Weghorst strikes

Wojciech Szczęsny was called into immediate action when Cody Gakpo's drilled effort inside two minutes set the tone at Volksparkstadion.

A direct approach from the Netherlands seemed to have caught a hesitant Poland off guard as their long balls from deep targeted the heart of the Eagles' back line.

More Dutch pressure ensued, Tijjani Reijnders dragging wide following a slick combination with Jerdy Schouten, and yet Poland stayed resolute, gained a foothold and promptly claimed the lead when Adam Buksa outjumped Dutch markers to glance in an excellent Piotr Zieliński corner.

The Oranje responded. Virgil van Dijk unleashed a volley from the edge of the area, requiring Szczęsny – the first Polish goalkeeper to appear at four EUROs – to parry. Memphis Depay also went close twice.

Michał Probierz's side, unable to deploy the injured Robert Lewandowski, were brought back to earth just before the half-hour when Gakpo's strike from distance deflected past Szczęsny. Moments before half-time, Depay engineered a chance to edge the Netherlands ahead, but steered his effort wide.

Xavi Simons and Depay mustered several quick opportunities as the Oranje were quick out of traps for the second half.

In return, Poland mounted a double attack, with Jakub Kiwior and Zieliński both testing Bart Verbruggen as Probierz's team proceeded to enjoy their best spell of the afternoon.

Poland 1-2 Netherlands: As it happened

However, just as the match seemed destined for a draw, 81st-minute substitute Wout Weghorst latched onto Nathan Aké's delivery and turned in the winner, two minutes and 18 seconds after his emergence.

A disappointing end for Poland, but persistence – and Ronald Koeman's replacements – paid off for the Dutch who claimed the first victory from an lively encounter in Group D.

Vivo Player of the Match: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

He was positive in one-on-one situations, especially in the first half. He worked well with Aké throughout the match and ultimately scored the first goal. He was a clear threat in behind with his stature and pace. He made the difference for the Netherlands, especially in the first half.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter

Although they will be disappointed not to have held out for a point, it was quite a good performance from Poland today. Not many expected Probierz's side – playing without Lewandowski – to take on the Netherlands in the way they did. It looked like it would pay off until Weghorst's late intervention. Nevertheless, things look promising ahead of the game against Austria.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The Netherlands come from behind to make a winning start. It looked like they would have to settle for a draw, having lacked tempo at times and found Szczęsny in fine form. The Oranje lacked a clinical edge, but Weghorst climbed off the bench to score the winner and complete the turnaround.

Reaction

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands forward and Player of the Match: "It was a tough match, against a tough opponent. Obviously, they scored first, so it was a little bit more difficult. But we created a lot of good opportunities. We have to be more clinical. But overall, I think we performed really well."

Wout Weghorst, Netherlands forward: "We were dominant in the first half and were the better team. We created six or seven really, really good chances. But we have to be more clinical and then you can make things easier, but we didn't do that [...] You almost have a feeling [that you're going to score]. I told my partner earlier this morning, because she was doubting whether she would come. I said it would be a draw 20 minutes before the end, then I would come on and score. Sometimes you just feel it. I'm just really happy and proud."

Adam Buksa, Poland forward: "I have lot of respect for the Netherlands, they played a fantastic game. But we also gave a good performance. We were clear underdogs not only in this game, but in this group generally, so I think we can be proud of our contribution today. But of course, in such competitions, only points matter."

Michał Probierz, Poland coach: "First of all, I would like to say thank you to all Polish fans, to those who were here and those who watched the game on TV. I said to the players that in some moments, we did not hold the ball for long enough and we did not push forward enough. We must do everything to win the two remaining games. I think we can be stronger and stronger during this tournament. We played aggressively, we were close to the opponent, we were well-organised."

Jakub Moder, Poland midfielder: "We are a little bit disappointed. We played well, we defended well, we scored a goal. But it is true we could have done more in the last few minutes."

Key stats

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Poland in all competitions (D5 L7). Their last defeat was a 2-0 home win in EURO 1980 qualifying.

Netherlands have now beaten 18 different nations at a European Championship. Only Germany have beaten more (19).

Poland have won just two of their 15 matches at the tournament (excluding shoot-outs), with both victories coming in the 2016 group stage (D7 L6).

Wojciech Szczęsny is the first player to appear in four EURO final tournaments for Poland (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024).

Aged 21 years and 303 days, Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen became the youngest goalkeeper to appear at a EURO since Spain's José Ángel Iribar (21 years and 108 days) in 1964.

Cody Gakpo has scored in four successive major tournament group matches for the Netherlands (three in the 2022 World Cup and one at EURO 2024).

Adam Buksa became the fourth Poland player to score on their EURO debut after Robert Lewandowski (2012), Arkadiusz Milik (2016) and Karol Linetty (2020).

Wout Weghorst scored the fastest goal by a Netherlands substitute at a EURO, two minutes and 18 seconds after coming off the bench.

This match was the first-ever meeting between Poland and Netherlands at a major tournament.

Line-ups

Poland: Szczęsny; Bednarek, Salamon (Bereszyński 86), Kiwior; Frankowski, Zieliński (Piotrowski 78), Romanczuk (Slisz 55), Zalewski; Urbański (Świderski 55), Buksa, S. Szymański (Moder 46)

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké (Van de Ven 87); Schouten, Reijnders, Veerman (Wijnaldum 62); Simons (Malen 62), Depay (Weghorst 81), Gakpo (Frimpong 81)