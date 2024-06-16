Slovenia 1-1 Denmark: Point apiece in entertaining Group C opener

There was nothing to choose between Slovenia and Denmark in their UEFA EURO 2024 Group C opener as an entertaining encounter in Stuttgart finished 1-1.

Key moments 16': Šeško strike whistles past the post

17': Eriksen tucks home opener

52': Stojanović heads narrowly wide

65': Oblak denies Højlund

77': Janža scores deflected equaliser

Match in brief: Slovenia fight back

Christian Eriksen gave Denmark the lead in the first half Getty Images

It was Slovenia who fashioned the first clear chance of the game, with Benjamin Šeško going agonisingly close as his long-range effort flew narrowly wide.

But just a minute later Denmark took the lead. Jonas Wind did brilliantly to flick on a quick throw, and Eriksen was there to chest down and finish with aplomb, the midfielder's goal a wonderful moment in his first match in this tournament since he suffered a cardiac arrest at EURO 2020.

Slovenia started the second half positively, a corner causing panic in the Denmark box before Petar Stojanović put a header wide.

Slovenia 1-1 Denmark: as it happened, reaction

The Danes had a glorious chance to double their advantage 65 minutes in when Rasmus Højlund met Victor Kristiansen's wicked cross, but Jan Oblak stood up tall to deny him from close range.

Slovenia continued to push, and moments after Šeško struck the post they finally got their reward, with Erik Janža's deflected effort flying past Kasper Schmeichel and into the net.

In the end a draw was a fair result, with both sides no doubt happy to avoid defeat to start their campaigns. Serbia are next up for Slovenia in Munich on 20 June, while Denmark face England in Frankfurt on the same day.

Vivo Player of the Match: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)



"For his talent, goal and movement."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Christian Eriksen impressed UEFA via Getty Images

Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

A hard-fought but deserved draw against the favourites means that Slovenia can look forward to their next game. Team spirit and discipline were ever-present and they still have all to play for in this group.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

Denmark had the game where they wanted it. But so did Slovenia. After a fine start by Denmark, Slovenia didn't accept their fate – they waited patiently for the chance and they took it. One-all is a disappointing result for Denmark, and the pressure is on from here.

Reaction

Erik Janža wheels away in celebration Getty Images

Matjaž Kek, Slovenia coach: "When the fans help you in this way, when you see so many smiling faces throughout the day, when even the opposing fans show you respect, that makes me happy to be a part of this spectacle. I thank them all. The two halves were very different, and I think the result is fair. We played against a very good team, but I think we were naïve after we conceded."

Erik Janža, Slovenia defender: "We knew it was going to be a tough match. We had some problems in the first half but later we managed to pull together and get this draw. When the ball came to me, I just closed my eyes and kicked with with all the power I've got. Soon another difficult match awaits us, but we have an open path."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "I think we played a good first half but after the 70th minute we lost some energy. We didn't have enough intensity and got too passive. We had some good chances, a great counterattack that we didn't take advantage of. There has to be energy all the time. But that's what happens in football games, sometimes it changes."

Christian Eriksen, Denmark midfielder: "This time at the EURO, my story is very different to last time. Luckily it's been a lot of games since it happened. I felt confident going into the game and I was just happy to be playing. Playing in the EURO is always special. I was very pleased [to score], I had in mind that I've never scored at a EURO. But there was nothing but football on my mind. I was just happy to help the team with my goal."

Key stats

Denmark conduct a post-match debrief Getty Images

Slovenia featured in a EURO match for the first time since 2000. They are still awaiting their first victory.

They have lost only two of their last 15 competitive matches (W8 D5).

Matjaž Kek's side have only failed to score in one of their last 21 matches.

have only failed to score in one of their last 21 matches. Centre-back Jaka Bijol made his 50th appearance for Slovenia.

Denmark remain unbeaten in seven matches against Slovenia (W5 D2).

This was only the third of Denmark’s last 15 EURO group stage matches to finish level.

Denmark have scored the first goal in their last six EURO games.

Christian Eriksen became the oldest scorer for Denmark at a EURO finals at 32 years and 123 days.

Line-ups

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović (Verbič 67), Gnezda Čerin, Elšnik (Stanković 75), Mlakar (Celar 75); Šporar (Brekalo 90+5), Šeško (Kurtić 90+5)

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Andersen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand (Delaney 89), Højbjerg (Nørgaard 83), Kristiansen (Mæhle 78); Eriksen; Wind (Dolberg 83), Højlund (Poulsen 83)