Croatia vs Albania EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Croatia and Albania meet for their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group B on Wednesday 19 June.

Croatia vs Albania at a glance When: Wednesday 19 June (15:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 2

What do you need to know?

Croatia had high hopes going into their Matchday 1 meeting with Spain but were no match for Luis de la Fuente's team in Berlin, slipping to just their third defeat in their last 13 EURO group stage matches. The importance of Wednesday's game is not lost on coach Zlatko Dalić, who says his side "have to win" at Volksparkstadion to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the third tournament in succession. Their improved second-half showing against the three-time winners certainly gives the Vatreni something to build on.

Albania made a mighty start against Italy, scoring the fastest goal in EURO history before eventually losing 2-1. There were plenty of positives for Sylvinho and his players against the reigning champions but, with Spain coming up in Düsseldorf on Matchday 3, the former Arsenal and Barcelona defender will have earmarked this contest as a must-win fixture. If they fly out of the traps like they did in Dortmund, they might just stand a chance.

Possible line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modrić, Sučić, Kovačić; Majer, Budimir, Kramarić

Albania: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Bajrami, Ramadani; Laçi, Manaj, Asani

Form guide

Croatia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW

Albania:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLLD

Expert predictions

Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter

Dalić and his team were brought back down to earth by Spain on Matchday 1, defeat revealing several issues. Dalić hopes it was just a bad day, but Modrić told me something revealing: "We need to be much better, especially energy-wise." The team ran out of steam and both he and Kovačić were substituted in the 65th minute, an almost unheard-of occurrence. Dalić is ready to make changes, yet he will not be able to work miracles in just a few days. At the very least, he needs to lift the team's spirits because they can no longer afford any mistakes.

Egi Duro, Albania reporter

Albania are underdogs in every game at this EURO, but will give all their opponents a run for their money at least. In midfield, Albania's gritty, hard-working approach will come up against Croatia's technical prowess. Whether Albania can disrupt their opponents' rhythm and limit Modrić's influence may be decisive in this match. Given the chance, Croatia will look to pierce their rivals' defence with incisive passing and quick movement. Be in no doubt: it will be a fierce contest, and if Albania can take their opportunities and be firm in defence, this is a game they can win.

What the coaches say

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We are analysing Albania and we will look at what we need to do while being aware that this is a crucial match for us, that we have to win, and that our opponents have confidence after a good performance against Italy. They took the lead in the first minute and they put up a good fight. Another difficult match and a tough fight is ahead of us, but we are used to that. The Croatian fans will surely not leave us hanging – they will stand with us in Hamburg as well."

Sylvinho, Albania coach: "The fans were incredible, inside and outside the stadium. It's a shame we couldn't get an equaliser [against Italy]. If we hadn't conceded the second goal, we'd have been well placed to hit them on the counterattack."