Romania 3-0 Ukraine: Tricolorii cruise to victory in Group E opener

Nicolae Stanciu and Răzvan Marin both scored superb goals as Romania cruised to victory over Ukraine in the teams' Group E opener in Munich.

Key moments 8': Coman shoots straight at Lunin from edge of area

29': Stanciu finds top corner to put Romania ahead

38': Man strike deflected narrowly wide by Stepanenko

53': Low Răzvan Marin shot beats Lunin

57': Draguş prods home Romania's third

Ukraine were quick to gain a stranglehold on possession in Munich, albeit without seriously testing Romania goalkeeper Florin Niță. Florinel Coman sent a shot straight into the arms of Real Madrid custodian Andriy Lunin in Romania's first opportunity of the game, before Artem Dovbyk blazed high over the crossbar at the other end.

Stanciu lets fly from the edge of the area Getty Images

Edward Iordăscu's side took the lead in spectacular fashion shortly before the half-hour mark. Dennis Man intercepted Lunin's hurried clearance before laying the ball off to Stanciu, whose curling, first-time effort found the top corner. It was almost 2-0 before the interval, but Man's shot was deflected narrowly wide of the far post by Taras Stepanenko.

Two goals in the space of four minutes early in the second half left Serhiy Rebrov's team with a mountain to climb. Marin found the bottom corner after the ball fell kindly for the midfielder on the edge of the area, before Denis Draguş prodded home from close range following a quickly taken corner. Georgiy Sudakov tested Niță with a low shot late on, but there was no way back for Ukraine.

Romania 3-0 Ukraine: As it happened

Vivo Player of the Match: Nicolai Stanciu (Romania)

Stanciu's magnificent effort put Romania ahead Getty Images

His goal in the 29th minute gave big confidence to all the Romania players.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Cristina Tache, Romania reporter

This has been a great day for Romania. The squad spoke about wanting to make their supporters proud, and they certainly did that in Munich. If Iordănescu's team can keep this up, they could surprise a few people at this tournament.

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter

This was a poor start for a team that many viewed as favourites for this match. The defeat was not down to quality or tactics. I believe it was all about nerves. Ukraine struggled to handle the pressure and excitement, weighed down by expectations and a strong desire to bring joy to their country.

Reaction

Key stats

This is the second time Romania have scored three goals in a EURO finals match AFP via Getty Images

This was only Romania's second victory in their past 17 EURO matches (D5 L10).

It was also Romania's first-ever victory in their opening match of a EURO final tournament (D3 L2).

This is just the second time that Romania have scored three goals in a EURO match, after the 3-2 victory against England in 2000.

Ukraine have won only two of their previous ten EURO group stage matches (L8).

Andriy Yarmolenko is the first Ukraine player to appear at four EURO final tournaments.

Line-ups

Romania: Niță; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Bancu; M. Marin (Rus 75); Man (Hagi 62), R. Marin, Stanciu (Racoviţan 87), Coman (Mihăilă 62); Draguş (Puşcaş 75)

Ukraine: Lunin; Konoplia (Tymchyk 72), Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Stepanenko (Brazhko 62), Shaparenko (Yaremchuk 62); Tsygankov (Yarmolenko 62), Sudakov (Malinovskyi 83), Mudryk; Dovbyk