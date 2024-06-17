Austria 0-1 France: Les Bleus enter fray with narrow win

France began their bid for glory at UEFA EURO 2024 with a 1-0 opening win after Austria defender Maximilian Wöber steered a Kylian Mbappé cross into his own net.

Key moments 8': Pentz saves Mbappé effort at near post

36': Maignan denies Baumgartner one on one

38': Wöber heads Mbappé cross into own net

54': Mbappé fires wide with just Pentz to beat

67': Austria goalkeeper denies Thuram

Match in brief: France made to work hard for win

Joy for France's players in Düsseldorf Getty Images

Aiming to reach their fourth final in the last five major tournaments, France found Austria to be tenacious rivals from the start. Even so, slick interplay down the left presented them with the first chance of the game on eight minutes, Kylian Mbappé sent free by Adrien Rabiot and forcing goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to save low at his near post.

Shortly after, a Theo Hernández delivery close to the byline flew invitingly across goal, but Austria's renowned intensity allowed them to limit the flow to France's danger men. Ralf Rangnick's men were energetic and quick into challenges, and they almost took the lead themselves when Marcel Sabitzer flicked Michael Gregoritsch's cross down to Christoph Baumgartner, who could not slip his shot past the onrushing Mike Maignan.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan thwarts Christoph Baumgartner Getty Images

Instead, it was France who struck first moments later, Mbappé's quick feet earning him space down the right for a cross which the unfortunate Maximilian Wöber headed into his own net. The France captain – who left the game late on with a nose injury – then spurned a fine opportunity to double the advantage in the second half, curling wide after beating Wöber to a ball over the top.

That was the cue for Austria to press their case, albeit while leaving spaces which France's forwards threatened to exploit, Antoine Griezmann just failing to slide in from a cross and Thuram having an effort saved. In the end, their solitary goal, and solidity further back, proved enough to take the points.

Austria 0-1 France: as it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Player of the Match: N'Golo Kanté

He won a lot of balls, blocked Austria in the middle of the pitch and played some good passes forward. He also provided a covering challenge as the last man.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

James Thorogood, Austria reporter

It wasn't the sensation Austria were hoping to pull off, but there is no shame in a narrow defeat against the tournament favourites. Rangnick's charges made France's life uncomfortable in all areas of the pitch with the type of performance that could stand them in good stead against Poland and the Netherlands.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

France will have wanted to show slightly more attacking endeavour during the second half, but teams can't always be at their swashbuckling best at the start of tournaments. The most important thing is to pick up three points, regardless of how it's done. France were dominant and resolute at the back while looking fluid, if not quite fearsome, going forward. Onto the next one.

Reaction

N'Golo Kanté: 'We got the result we wanted'

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "It's never easy to get a win against a team that has athletic qualities and puts a lot of pressure on. We could have dealt with certain situations better on the first or second ball, but overall we performed well. We had quality as well as talent, and there was good solidarity among the players. We need to keep that up. I'm satisfied with this opening win."

N'Golo Kanté, France midfielder: "There was some apprehension, but it was nice to start together and get those feelings back. It all went great. We're human – we fight together for the result and we'll keep doing that. We were worried to see Kylian leave the pitch [with a nose injury]. We don't know what the situation is, but we want to see him back soon."

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "We created chances. Of course, France also created chances. I have no reproaches towards my team. They didn't always make the right decision, but let's not forget who the opponents were. France had more chances and it was a deserved win. But, until the last minute, we were in it. We put everything on the pitch. Now we have to look forward and try to win against Poland on Friday."

Marcel Sabitzer, Austria captain: "It was an open game that went back and forth. France were a bit more efficient, a bit luckier and we have to accept that today. We gave everything and wanted to win but, against a nation like that, unfortunately you still end up on the losing side. We have to keep going, with Poland up next."

Key stats

Maximilian Wöber heads beyond his own goalkeeper UEFA via Getty Images

France have never lost their opening match in a EURO final tournament group stage (W7 D3).

Les Bleus have lost only one of their last 11 games against Austria (W8 D2).

Only two of France's last 29 EURO matches have finished scoreless.

France have failed to score just once in a EURO group stage opener – against Romania in 2008 (0-0).

Olivier Giroud became only the second player after Lilian Thuram to make an appearance in four EURO final tournaments for France.

Austria have won only two of their last 11 EURO matches (D2 L7).

This was just Austria's second loss in their last 17 games overall (W12 D3).

Das Team failed to score for the first time in 18 matches, dating back to a 2-0 UEFA Nations League defeat against France in September 2022.

Line-ups

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wöber (Trauner 59), Mwene (Prass 88); Seiwald, Sabitzer; Laimer (Schmid 90+1), Baumgartner, Grillitsch (Wimmer 59); Gregoritsch (Arnautović 59)

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Griezmann (Fofana 90), Kanté, Rabiot (Camavinga 71); Dembélé (Kolo Muani 71), Mbappé (Giroud 90), Thuram