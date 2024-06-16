Slovenia vs Serbia EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Slovenia and Serbia meet for their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group C on Thursday 20 June.

Slovenia vs Serbia at a glance When: Thursday 20 June (15:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 2

Where to watch Slovenia vs Serbia on TV

What do you need to know?

Slovenian newspaper Delo said the national side had taken their "first step toward fulfilling their dream in Germany" after left-back Erik Janža's powerful hit earned them a 1-1 draw against Denmark. The teams face each other very much as equals; their previous eight senior encounters included a win for each country and six draws, though another one would be unlikely to satisfy either side in Munich.

Slovenia's EURO quiz

Serbia lost 1-0 to England, never quite recovering from Jude Bellingham's early header in Gelsenkirchen, but they will take huge confidence from the fact that they had one of the pre-tournament favourites rattled in the second half. Wily campaigners like Dušan Tadić and Aleksandar Mitrović are sure to keep Atlético de Madrid's Jan Oblak busy in the Slovenia goal.

Possible line-ups

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško

Serbia: Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; Živković, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Gudelj, Mladenović; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović

Form guide

Slovenia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWDW

Serbia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLWLD

Novak Djokovic's message of support for Serbia

Expert predictions



Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

Slovenia's inexperience showed in the opening minutes against Denmark, but after their well-deserved comeback in Stuttgart, stage fright should be a thing of the past. Whether they can reach the knockout stage for the first time may hinge on this match. Expect another big Slovenian following against an opponent that caused England plenty of problems in their opening game. Teamwork and discipline will be key for Slovenia, who will be hoping Šeško and Šporar can deliver attacking bite.

Aleksandra Stojković, Serbia reporter

What the coaches say

Matjaž Kek, Slovenia coach: "Many of my players have never played in such a big competition. When we saw something was possible [in the opener against Denmark], they started playing. I think we will learn from this. When this team play their second or third big tournament, they will be much stronger from the outset."

Dragan Stojković, Serbia coach: "We're going to do whatever we can against Slovenia – we have to win that. I congratulate all the players [after the match against England] – there are no frustrations apart from the result. I don't like losing but it's part of the job."