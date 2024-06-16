Spain vs Italy EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Spain and Italy meet for their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group B on Thursday 20 June.

Spain vs Italy at a glance When: Thursday 20 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 2

What do you need to know?

Spain laid down a marker in their opener in Berlin, scoring three superbly worked first-half goals in a comfortable win against Croatia. Fabián Ruiz was the star performer, providing a perfectly-weighted assist for Álvaro Morata before doubling the lead with a low strike of his own, but it was a memorable afternoon too for 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, whose magnificent cross was turned in by Dani Carvajal for La Roja's third. The three-time winners head into their latest meeting with fellow EURO 2012 finalists Italy with the wind firmly in their sails.

Player of The Match: Fabián Ruiz

Italy recovered from their first-minute setback against Albania to claim a hard-fought victory in their curtain-raiser. The Azzurri beat Spain at both of their last two tournaments, winning 2-0 in the round of 16 eight years ago before edging to a semi-final penalty shoot-out victory at Wembley at EURO 2020. The reigning champions are under no illusion about the size of the task facing them, but defender Alessandro Bastoni says they will "focus on Spain's weaknesses and hit them there".

Possible line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca

Form guide

Spain:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLW

Italy:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWD

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter

Spalletti has all his players available and could deploy the same line-up he used against Albania. The only doubts are whether he will use Mancini and Cristante from start. Mancini is a more traditional centre-back compared to Calafiori, staying in position rather than pushing forward. Cristante, meanwhile, could replace Pellegrini or Frattesi to make a more solid midfield. Both would be prudent solutions in the face of the scintillating Spain attack which scored three against Croatia.

What the coaches say

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "[The Croatia win] was a complete performance inspired by the competitive genes which run through this team, both the young guys and the experienced ones who've won almost everything in football but are still super hungry and committed. I want to emphasise the attitude, generosity and ambition of this team: they are unquenchable traits."

Luciano Spalletti, Italy coach: "I don't agree with people who say that winning is the only thing that counts: it's playing well. You have to play good football, otherwise there are higher-level teams who will beat you. The game against Spain will be a totally different match and there will hardly be anything similar to the match against Albania."