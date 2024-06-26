Who made it through from the EURO 2024 groups

The final set of UEFA EURO 2024 group games has been completed and the round of 16 ties are set. Here's how everything played out.

Who's through and who did not make the round of 16? Through to round of 16 as group winners: Austria, England, Germany, Portugal, Romania, Spain Through to round of 16 as group runners-up: Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Switzerland, Türkiye Through to round of 16 as a best third-placed team: Georgia, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia Did not reach round of 16: Albania, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Scotland, Serbia, Ukraine

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams advanced to the round of 16.

Round of 16 ties

Germany are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Switzerland are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Hungary are eliminated in third place.

Scotland are eliminated in fourth place.

Spain are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Italy are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Croatia are eliminated in third place.

Albania are eliminated in fourth place.

England are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Denmark are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up (finishing ahead of Slovenia on disciplinary points).

Slovenia are through to the round of 16 as a best third-placed team.

Serbia are eliminated in fourth place.

Austria are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

France are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Netherlands are through to the round of 16 as a best third-placed team.

Poland are eliminated in fourth place.

Romania are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Belgium are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Slovakia are through to the round of 16 as a best third-placed team.

Ukraine are eliminated in fourth place.

Portugal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Türkiye are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Georgia are through to the round of 16 as a best third-placed team.

Czechia are eliminated in fourth place.

How teams are split when level on points

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:

a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in question

b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question

c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question

d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal

e. superior goal difference in all group matches

f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches

g. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

h. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots

If two teams which have the same number of points and the same number of goals scored and conceded play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, their final rankings are determined by kicks from the penalty mark, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches. Should more than two teams have the same number of points, the criteria listed under Paragraph 20.01 apply.

The situation stipulated in article 20.02 of the competition regulations (penalty kicks in case of perfect equality) cannot apply to any of the groups.

How the four best third-placed teams are decided

With reference to article 21.03, the results of the third-placed teams are compared based on their three group stage matches, according to the following criteria:

a. higher number of points

b. superior goal difference

c. higher number of goals scored

d. higher number of wins

e. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

f. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots

Once the four best third-placed teams were determined, article 21.05 of the regulations explains which third-placed team plays in which tie.

Best third-placed teams