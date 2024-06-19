Croatia 2-2 Albania: Gjasula redemption with late equaliser

Croatia produced a much-improved second-half showing in Hamburg, only to be pegged back at the death by a plucky Albania in EURO 2024 Group B – as the near neighbours shared the points in their first-ever meeting.

Key moments 11': Laçi glances in opening goal

15': Bajrami effort block

31': Livaković denies Asllani

45+1': Manaj header denied

50': Strakosha stops Sučić strike

74': Kramarić steers in equaliser

76': Gjasula scores own goal

90+5': Gjasula fires late equaliser

Match in brief: Thriller with sting in tail

Volksparkstadion was rocking. The chants from both sets of fans reverberated around the stadium from the moment the teams stepped out of the tunnel.

Having lost their opening group stage matches, both sides knew defeat was no option. And thus, a cagey opening ensued in Hamburg.

Content to slow the tempo, Albania soon became comfortable in possession. And then, almost out of nowhere, Qazim Laçi broke free at the near post to glance in Jasir Asani's pinpoint delivery from the right. Another quick opening goal for Sylvinho's men.

Croatia were momentarily shaken, and the Eagles saw their opportunity to go again. This time, Nedim Bajrami darted into the danger zone, but to the relief of Zlatko Dalić, failed to test Dominik Livaković.

Now pressing higher up the pitch, Croatia engineered their first real threat as Marcelo Brozović's anxious snap-shot flew well wide. Unfazed, Albania continued to push for a second, and in the 31st-minute Livaković was forced to deny Kristjan Asllani.

Despite sitting deep to protect their advantage, Albania breached the Brozović-protected Vatreni back line once more before half-time; however, Livaković dealt with Rey Manaj's close-range header.

With the interval introduction of Mario Pašalić and Luka Sučić, Croatia produced two decent chances. Thomas Strakosha got a strong hand to Sučić’s powerful shot, before Pašalić fired over.

Dalić's team were now enjoying their best spell of the game, and as Albania's energy levels waned, Croatia's threat increased.

The Vatreni were probing for a chink in the Albanian armour, and eventually, in the 74th minute, their breakthrough came. As Albania switched off, Andrej Kramarić found the bottom corner to restore parity – his first EURO goal on his 33rd birthday. Two minutes later, Croatia struck again, Klaus Gjasula deflecting into his own net amid a goalmouth scramble.

Sučić was involved in Croatia's second goal AFP via Getty Images

Still turning the screw until the full-time whistle, Croatia's tremendous second-half performance looked to have secured them all three points. However, in a dramatic twist, Gjasula – who only came on in the 72nd minute – found redemption by driving in a low last-gasp leveller. Both sides duly claimed their first points of EURO 2024.

Croatia 2-1 Albania: as it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: Andrej Kramarić (Croatia)

He always found the right solutions. Excellent play in the middle. A player who makes the difference.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter

Croatia are yet to suffer a defeat their second match at a EURO but this one could feel like a loss. Having gone ahead via a quickfire double that included Kramarić's well-worked goal on the striker's 33rd birthday, the turnaround was almost complete. With the team moments away from sealing a much-needed victory, Albania levelled and now Dalić's men must turn their attentions to their final match against Italy.

Egi Duro, Albania reporter

An excellent response from Sylvinho's side after going behind to a pair of goals in the space of three minutes. The first-half display was definitely encouraging after the opening Group B defeat to Italy, with Albania showing today that they had learnt lessons from going ahead early in tournament football. The team also showed determination after falling behind to Gjasula's unfortunate own goal, with the substitute himself hitting the emphatic equaliser.

Reaction

Jasir Asani, Albania forward: "We had a very good game, especially in the first half, and, if we had a little bit of luck, we had chances to win this match. Croatia are a very good team. We have to enjoy this because we played against one of the best teams in the tournament."

Andrej Kramarić, Croatia forward: "I didn't imagine we would be celebrating my birthday in such a disappointing way. It would have been much nicer if we had taken all three points and it was like that until the last seconds. That's football. Sometimes you score in the last second, and sometimes you concede."

Qazim Laçi, Albania midfielder: "We were a little bit unlucky, we didn't give up during the whole match. We worked a lot and tried our best. We should have killed the game off in the first half, because we had two good chances, but that is football."

Sylvinho, Albania coach: "First of all you have to respect the other side, because Croatia have been doing really well during the last few years. They have unbelievable players. The whole game is difficult to analyse. In the first half we did really well, but we had difficulties in the second half for more than 15 to 20 minutes. But at the end of the game we deserved the draw."

Key stats

This was the first international match between Croatia and Albania.

Croatia have never lost their second match in a EURO (W3 D5).

Albania have won only one of their last five EURO matches (L3 D1).

Croatia have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 EURO fixtures.

Only one of Croatia's previous 23 EURO matches has finished without a goal being scored. That was a 0-0 draw against Switzerland in their opening game at EURO 2004.

Albania have scored the first goal in their last three EURO matches.

Andrej Kramarić struck his first EURO goal for Croatia on his 33rd birthday.

Albania are the 15th different team that Croatia have faced in a EURO.

Luka Modrić has now appeared in five EURO final tournaments for Croatia. His total of 15 appearances overall is more than any other Croatian player.

By making his 117th appearance, Modrić has moved past Gianluigi Buffon into outright third in terms of most-capped UEFA players, behind only Spain's Ramos (180) and Portugal's Ronaldo (208).

Line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Šutalo, Gvardiol, Perišić (Sosa 84); Modrić, Brozović (Pašalić 46), Kovačić; Majer (Sučić 46), Petković (Budimir 69), Kramarić (Baturina 84)

Albania: Strakosha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani (Hoxha 85), Laçi (Gjasula 72); Asani (Seferi 64), Manaj (Daku 85), Bajrami