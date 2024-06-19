Poland vs Austria EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Poland and Austria meet in their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group D on Friday 21 June.

Poland vs Austria at a glance When: Friday 21 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Olympiastadion, Berlin

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 2

What do you need to know?

Some friendships may be put on hold in Berlin when these sides scrap for their first points in a challenging Group D. Poland's Przemysław Frankowski and Austria's Kevin Danso are team-mates at Lens, while Polish goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski and Austria defender Stefan Posch helped Bologna earn a 2024/25 UEFA Champions League place this past season. However, none can afford to go easy on their club-mates.

Poland will hope to call on talismanic forward Robert Lewandowski, their captain and all-time top scorer having missed the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands through injury. An own goal cost Austria in the 1-0 loss to France, but Ralf Rangnick can take solace in the fact that his team didn't merely keep the goal-count down, but came close to achieving parity with one of the sides regarded as tournament favourites.

Possible line-ups

Poland: Szczęsny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Romanczuk, Zieliński, Zalewski; Urbański; Lewandowski

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wöber, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

Form guide

Poland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWDWW

Austria:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWW

Expert predictions

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter

Although Poland did not get any points from the Netherlands game, they were praised by their fans for playing good courageous football. It gave the players confidence and they have stressed that the team will continue this way. On the other hand, they are aware that it is now or never. Considering the difficulty of their Matchday 3 game against France, Poland will aim for all three points in Berlin. Lewandowski's possible return should also boost hopes in the Polish camp.

James Thorogood, Austria reporter

Talking to Austria fans before the tournament, the oft-quoted route to a second successive knockout berth was "beat Poland and take something off either France or the Netherlands". While Rangnick's charges were disappointed not to snatch a share of the spoils against tournament favourites France, their opening fixture was never going to define their group campaign. However, Friday's encounter will, and the France result only magnifies the fact that this is a must-win game.

What the coaches say

Michał Probierz, Poland coach: "We don't give up. I think we can get stronger and stronger during this tournament. The Netherlands game had different moments – good ones for us when we kept the ball and moved smartly, and more difficult ones when we lost it too easily which caused danger in front of our goal. What I liked was that we played aggressively, pressing the Dutch high and trying to recover the ball quickly. We didn't get any points but we keep our heads high. The aim is to win our two remaining games."

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "[Monday] was an unlucky defeat – we didn't allow France much in 100 minutes, but in the end it was an unfortunate own goal which decided the game. In terms of work-rate and fight, we got everything we demanded and expected. France have so much quality that it wasn't a completely undeserved win, but we were close to getting something. We're well aware we can lose against France – we're not unrealistic dreamers. We know the situation now. We have to beat Poland to progress. The lads are disappointed that [their performance] wasn't enough for a point, but our focus turns to the future and on Friday we want to win."