EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorer race: Gakpo, Mikautadze, Musiala, Schranz

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo leads the race to be Alipay+ Top Scorer at UEFA EURO 2024, alongside eliminated trio Jamal Musiala (Germany), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).

Top scorer: Cody Gakpo's three goals

Gakpo scored in Netherlands' Matchday 1 win against Poland and in their narrow Matchday 3 defeat by Austria before his powerful drilled effort opened the scoring against Romania in the round of 16. He is the only player on three goals remaining in the competition.

Georgia forward Mikautadze converted penalties against both Portugal and Czechia, having opened his account in a 3-1 loss to Türkiye, his nation's first-ever EURO finals goal. Georgia were knocked out by Spain in last 16.

Top scorer: Georges Mikautadze's three goals

Germany midfielder Musiala struck in the opening-night 5-1 win against Scotland as well as the 2-0 defeat of Hungary on Matchday 2, adding his third of the tournament to put the hosts 2-0 up against Denmark in the last 16. Germany were eliminated by Spain in the quarter-finals.

Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz registered group stage goals against Belgium and Ukraine, taking his tally to three at EURO 2024 with his effort in the round of 16 loss to England.

Top scorer: Schranz's Slovakia goals

The first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at EURO 2016.

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

2 Jude Bellingham (England)

2 Merih Demiral (Türkiye)

2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

2 Kai Havertz (Germany)

2 Harry Kane (England)

2 Donyell Malen (Netherlands)

2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2 Dani Olmo (Spain)

2 Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

2 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Top scorer: Jamal Musiala's three goals

Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2