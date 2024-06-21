Scotland vs Hungary EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Scotland and Hungary meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group A campaigns on Sunday 23 June.

Scotland vs Hungary at a glance When: Sunday 23 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stuttgart Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Scotland vs Hungary on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Scotland remain in the hunt for a place in the last 16 after a morale-boosting draw with Switzerland in Cologne. Captain Andy Robertson described Wednesday's display – which came off the back of their opening-day defeat to Germany in Munich – as "much more like us", but Steve Clarke's side will need to produce a similarly gutsy showing to stand any chance of beating Hungary and joining the tournament hosts in the knockout stage.

Scotland stars take the EURO Quiz

Hungary, like their opponents, must win to keep alive their hopes of progression. Marco Rossi's men, overcome by Switzerland in their Group A opener, were much improved against Germany in Stuttgart but were unable to register their first point of these finals, despite creating several opportunities to take the lead with the game still goalless. If they can make the most of the chances that come their way against Scotland, they might just end the group campaign with a priceless victory.

Possible line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson; McTominay, Adams, McGinn

Hungary: Gulácsi; Fiola. Orbán, Dárdai; Bolla, Á. Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai, B. Varga

Form guide

Scotland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLDWLL



Hungary:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWLWW

Hungary's road to Germany: Every goal

Expert predictions



Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter

It's a must-win game for Scotland if they are to achieve their ambition of qualifying for the knockout stage of a major finals for the first time. The point against Switzerland has lifted the spirits around the camp following the opening defeat by Germany, and despite the loss of Kieran Tierney to injury this squad firmly believe they can make history on Sunday by taking all three points against Hungary in Stuttgart.

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter

After finishing qualifying unbeaten, confidence was high in the Hungarian camp heading into EURO 2024. Rossi's men were left with much soul searching to do after a chastening experience in Cologne against Switzerland, but they were much improved against Germany on Wednesday and worried the hosts on numerous occasions. They'll be confident of doing likewise against Scotland but need to be ruthless in front of goal, with a knockout place still up for grabs.

What the coaches say

Steve Clarke, Scotland coach: "We definitely need to win against Hungary. We always knew the points we required would come from these two games [Switzerland and Hungary]. So we have one point now and that means we have a chance going into the last game. I believe if we get three points, we'll go to the next stage."

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "Scottish players play with great heart. They're true fighters. When they're together, they make a pretty tough team. They are similar to us in some ways; we are also a tough team. Scotland play a very strong defensive style. By that I mean that when they have to defend, they are outstanding. Physically, it isn't easy to play against them, especially in set-piece situations. They're quite dangerous. It won't be an easy match for us."