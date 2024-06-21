Switzerland vs Germany EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Switzerland and Germany meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group A campaigns on Sunday 23 June.

Switzerland vs Germany at a glance When: Sunday 23 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group A Matchday 3

What do you need to know?

Germany became the first team to book their place in the last 16 by following up their opening-day win against Scotland with victory over Hungary. Julian Nagelsmann's side, inspired by the brilliance of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Toni Kroos, have played some scintillating football in their two games so far but are unlikely to take their foot off the gas in Frankfurt, as they look to end a EURO group stage with maximum points for the first time since 2012.

Shaqiri's curler against Scotland

Switzerland are well-positioned to reach the EURO knockout stage for the third tournament in succession after beating Hungary and drawing with Scotland. Few teams would relish facing the tournament hosts on current form, but the Nati are unbeaten in their last three meetings with their central European neighbours, scoring nine goals in that run. They have also lost only one of their last 12 EURO matches, winning four and drawing seven. If they avoid defeat in Frankfurt, a last-16 spot will be theirs.

Possible line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Form guide

Switzerland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWWD



Germany:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWW

Top scorer: Musiala's two goals so far

Expert predictions



Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Switzerland reporter

Smart tactical decisions have been key to Switzerland collecting four points from their first two games, although they haven't always looked as dominant as they would like. Coach Murat Yakin is now tasked with finding the right approach against the in-form hosts. They might have one foot in the next round already, but expect Switzerland to do everything they can to come out on top in Frankfurt.

Phil Röber, Germany reporter

At Germany's press conference two days before the match, it took over 20 minutes before the first question was asked about Switzerland. Perhaps that is due to the the familiarity between the teams, as many players know each other well from the German Bundesliga. Will there be any surprises? Certainly, but probably not in terms of Germany's line-up, with Nagelsmann declaring he's not a fan of breaking up his team's rhythm.

What the coaches say

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "Hope counts for very little in matches such as this. It's all about the quality you can produce on the pitch. Germany have been playing spectacular football. We can't wait to get out there and play. We don't have our backs against the wall and it'll be an interesting match, I have no doubt about that."

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "We want to win the group, that's our primary objective. It's always nicer when you win the group. I'd prefer to avoid a big opponent in the last 16, but we can't influence the results in other groups. We want to keep gaining more rhythm. I'm not going to make seven changes – I can rule that out."