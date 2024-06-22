EURO 2024 daily preview 24 June: What to look out for on Monday

The final games of Group B are set to be played on Monday, with Croatia taking on Italy and Albania facing Spain.

We preview the action in Leipzig and Düsseldorf.

Don't forget your Fantasy Football team!

Following defeat by Spain and victory against Albania being snatched away following a last-gasp Klaus Gjasula equaliser, Croatia are in desperate need of a positive result against Italy to keep their hopes of progression alive. "We have to win that last match," Croatia midfielder Martin Baturina said. "We know it will be tough because it's Italy, after all. However, we have come back from tougher situations than this, and I believe we will succeed in winning."

Italy are on three points from their two games and will confirm their progression to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they avoid defeat against Vatreni. A loss to Spain does not seem to have dented the Azzurri's confidence, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saying at full time: "Our destiny is still in our hands; we shouldn't worry. We'll have a lot to do against Croatia, but I'm convinced we can do it." An exciting match should be in store.

Key stat: Four of the last five competitive meetings between these sides have ended in a 1-1 draw. The other result was a 2-1 victory for Croatia at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Play EURO 2024 Predictor

Albania have been given a new lease of life after that dramatic leveller against Croatia. They still have a lot to do if they are to qualify, though, as they now take on one of the most impressive sides in the tournament so far in Spain. Midfielder Qazim Laçi summed up the mood in the camp nicely by saying: "We are never going to give up and will try our best against Spain. I would consider it as a final. This point against Croatia will give us more confidence."

La Roja have already won Group B following their two hugely impressive showings, but will be keen to not lose any momentum ahead of the round of 16. Coach Luis de la Fuente did hint that he may take this opportunity to rotate, but urged his team to keep their foot on the pedal: "At the end of the season, players are very tired and any chance to rest players is a plus. But we played with hunger here [against Italy] and we will when we meet Albania too."

Key stat: Spain have won all seven of their competitive meetings against Albania, scoring 29 goals in the process and conceding only two.

Tomorrow

18:00: Netherlands vs Austria (Group D, Berlin)

18:00: France vs Poland (Group D, Dortmund)

21:00: England vs Slovenia (Group C, Cologne)

21:00: Denmark vs Serbia (Group C, Munich)

Get the EURO 2024 app!