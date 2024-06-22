EURO 2024 daily preview 23 June: What to look out for on Sunday

Already-qualified Germany will look to maintain their unblemished Group A record when they take on Switzerland, while Scotland face Hungary in a crucial encounter.

We preview the action in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

Who needs what to qualify?

Switzerland were unable to add to Xherdan Shaqiri's stunning strike in their 1-1 draw with Scotland in Cologne, but the Nati's tally of four points from two games leaves them well-placed to join Sunday's opponents in the last 16. A Matchday 3 meeting with the in-form hosts may seem like an unenviable task, but forward Dan Ndoye insists confidence is high in the Swiss camp. "We all have the same will to win and the same mentality," he said. "It's about being united and fighting together, and that's how we approach every game."

Shaqiri: 'It was a beautiful goal'

Wednesday's comfortable victory over Hungary means Germany's place in the knockout stage of the tournament is already assured. However, Julian Nagelsmann's team are determined not to rest on their laurels in Frankfurt, with Jamal Musiala – goalscorer in both their first two matches – saying: "Our mentality to defend our goal and keep pushing for another goal has been great. We need to keep that going in our next games."

Key stat: Germany's tally of seven Group A goals so far means they have already beaten their highest total in a EURO group (six at EURO 2020) with a game to spare.

Steve Clarke's side responded to their opening-night defeat by Germany with a battling draw against Switzerland – a result which kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase. Defender Jack Hendry feels the performance in Cologne stands Scotland in good stead for Sunday's crucial fixture, saying: "Momentum is key. To have that positive result, we can now fully focus on [Hungary]. We'll try to improve again and get three points."

After back-to-back losses to Switzerland and Germany, Hungary can ill afford another slip-up in Stuttgart. Coach Marco Rossi said that he was proud of his players' display against the hosts, a sentiment echoed by defender Zsolt Nagy. "We had four big chances when it was 0-0," he said. "That's a huge thing, in my opinion. We can build on our strengths and if we fix the negatives, we'll have a chance to win against Scotland."

Key stat: Hungary are without a win in eight EURO matches (D4 L4), since a 2-0 victory against Austria in their opening fixture of EURO 2016.

