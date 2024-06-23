Albania vs Spain EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Albania and Spain meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group B campaigns on Monday 24 June.

Albania vs Spain at a glance When: Monday 24 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Düsseldorf Arena﻿

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Albania vs Spain on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Spain have cemented their place among the EURO 2024 favourites after booking their round of 16 spot as Group B winners with a game to spare. Impressive victories over Croatia and Italy did the job, affording Luis de la Fuente the chance to blood a few fringe players for this fixture, not least since Rodri is suspended.

That does not make the task any easier for Albania – Spain's quality runs deep. Yet Sylvinho's side have given considerable cause for optimism about a positive result in Düsseldorf. With Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani catching the eye, they got off to a dream start against Italy before slipping to a narrow defeat, then earned a late draw with Croatia to keep their hopes alive.

Who needs what to qualify?

Possible line-ups

Albania: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani, Bajrami, Laçi, Abrashi, Broja

Spain: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Olmo; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal

Albania's dramatic equaliser vs Croatia

Form guide

Albania:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWLL



Spain:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDL

Expert predictions



Egi Duro, Albania reporter

A place in the knockout phase is still a possibility for Albania – just reward for a team that scored the fastest goal in EURO history against Italy then earned a heroic 2-2 draw against Croatia. Spain are already sure of top spot in the group, and are likely to rotate their squad, but Albania know they will not see much of the ball. However, they will aim to be resolute in defence, with Nedim Bajrami helping them to hit hard on the break. Coach Sylvinho remains optimistic. They are underdogs, but they do not lack bite.

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

There are many reasons why Spain will rotate their XI. The most important one is their current style – much more focused on relentless pressing than the passing and possession style which won them EURO 2012, and this invariably takes a physical toll on players. At the end of a demanding club season, and with Group B already won, De la Fuente will look to share the burden and test some of his other options. The suspended Rodri is the only certain absentee, but anyone who thinks Spain will take Albania lightly is way out of touch. They know this will be tough and will prepare accordingly.

Behind the scenes with Spain

What the coaches say

Sylvinho, Albania coach: "I'm so happy that we are still competing to get through the group stage. Almost no one believed we would be able compete. Some people were thinking that we would concede three or four goals in each match, but here we are, still in the tournament."

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "For me, success is the result of a lot of work and dedication, but success is also about the journey. Work, dedication, effort, sacrifice. And if you give everything, you never fail."