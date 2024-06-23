Croatia vs Italy EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Croatia and Italy meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group B campaigns on Monday 24 June.

Croatia vs Italy at a glance When: Monday 24 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Leipzig Stadium

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group B Matchday 3

Where to watch Croatia vs Italy on TV

What do you need to know?

Coaches Zlatko Dalić and Luciano Spalletti both have plenty to ponder going into this pivotal Matchday 3 fixture. Croatia have just a point so far after following up their defeat by Group B winners Spain with a 2-2 draw against Albania. Their once parsimonious back line has already been breached five times, and a positive result in Leipzig will require strong defensive foundations.

The Azzurri were also given a fright by Albania in their opening game – conceding inside 23 seconds – before recovering to win 2-1, though the holders had no answer to Spain next time out. Only one team have successfully defended their EURO crown, yet the minimum expectation for Italy is a knockout place and they have work to do. As do Croatia.

Who needs what to qualify?

Possible line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Gvardiol, Perišić; Modrić, Kovačić; Pašalić, Sučić, Kramarić; Budimir

Italy: Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Di Lorenzo; Cristante, Jorginho; Barella, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Retegui

Form guide

Croatia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWWD



Italy:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWDWW

Expert predictions



Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter

Croatia have got out of tougher situations. Their slogan – "Best when it's hardest" – is wholly apt. It didn't quite gel in the first two matches, but on both occasions things looked better in the second half. Dalić will surely make several changes, possibly leaving out Marcelo Brozović, moving Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić back and playing the talented Luka Sučić in front of them. Dalić must find a way; when the going gets tough, he usually does.

Kramarić on Croatia draw

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter

After the positive start against Albania, the reigning champions were brought back down to earth by Spain. Spalletti is expected to make some changes to his starting XI, but most of all he will have to work on his players' heads as the Azzurri too often appeared frustrated against La Roja. Facing Croatia with the fear of elimination could be a huge mistake. Italy can certainly play better than they did in Gelsenkirchen.

What the coaches say

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We must remain positive, accept responsibility and correct our mistakes. In Russia [at the 2018 World Cup], we didn't concede in the group stage; in Qatar [at the 2022 World Cup], only once. Here we've already let in five. Every dangerous attack ends up in our net. We need to change our approach and fix it before facing Italy. We have to win – if not, we're going home. We must maintain a positive atmosphere, accept responsibility and correct the mistakes we are making."

Luciano Spalletti, Italy coach: "We have to recover and be able to think clearly about situations that happened on the pitch against Spain. Sometimes we could have done things differently from a tactical perspective, but they were much quicker and more reactive than us. With Croatia, we will have the chance to make the difference, but if we don't offer up multiple options, it becomes difficult."