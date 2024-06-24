France vs Poland EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

France and Poland meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group D campaigns on Tuesday 25 June.

France vs Poland at a glance When: Tuesday 25 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch France vs Poland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

France remain eight matches unbeaten in EURO group stages under coach Didier Deschamps (W4 D4) in total, and are yet to concede a goal in Germany after a 1-0 win over Austria and 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. One of their star players so far has been midfielder N'Golo Kanté, who amazingly has still never lost a match in regulation time at a major international finals, his run of 17 games (W12 D5) a record for a European player. "It's looking good for what's to come," the 33-year-old said of his side's campaign to date.

Netherlands vs France Player of the Match: N'Golo Kanté

Poland are unable to progress to the round of 16 after losing to the Netherlands and Austria, but that certainly won't stop them giving it their best against Les Bleus. "We can maybe play more aggressively against France and it is an opportunity to grow," said coach Michał Probierz, looking on the positive side. Poland may have their work cut out to get a result, though: they have not beaten France in their last eight games including friendlies (D4 L4), and their last competitive victory against them came in the 1982 World Cup third-place play-off.

Possible line-ups

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Dembélé, Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Griezmann, Thuram

Misses next match if booked: Dembélé, Mbappé

Poland: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Slisz, Romanczuk, Zieliński, Zalewski; Urbański, Lewandowski

Misses next match if booked: Lewandowski, Moder, Slisz, Szczęsny

Form guide

France:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWWL



Poland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWWW

Expert predictions



Alex Clementson, France reporter

Much has been made of France's profligacy in front of goal since the 0-0 stalemate with the Dutch, but the noises coming out of the camp suggest that there's no need for panic. With Kylian Mbappé's condition a continued theme of discussion, Deschamps will want his side to prove they can overcome seemingly lesser opposition without their talismanic captain. The defensive resolve is there, and with a little refinery, their fearsome front line could soon click into action. When it does, this team will prove a formidable proposition.

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter

Poland have nothing to lose. It looks likely that Michał Probierz will ring the changes in terms of both personnel and style, and will look to adopt the more attacking approach deployed against the Netherlands on Matchday 1. It will also be a special evening for Robert Lewandowski, returning to the stadium where he played his club football for four seasons.

Poland EURO quiz

What the coaches say

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We're doing great things up front. There are a lot of positives to take away, and you have to consider the opponents, both of whom have been strong [Austria and the Netherlands]. But obviously, to win games you need to score goals. We'll be looking at that and hoping to improve for the next game so we can meet our objective of making it through to the next round."

Michał Probierz, Poland coach: "We will play against France with our best possible line-up. This game will be good for us as part of our preparations for the UEFA Nations League in the autumn. Of course, we are disappointed being out but I won't change my strategy. I started the job nine months ago. We made some changes already but we need more time. I believe we have a solid base and we can build on it. Also, a big thank you to all our fans who have supported us in an amazing way here."