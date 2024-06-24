Netherlands vs Austria EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Netherlands and Austria meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group D campaigns on Tuesday 25 June.

Netherlands vs Austria at a glance When: Tuesday 25 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Olympiastadion, Berlin

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group D Matchday 3

What do you need to know?

Group D is delicately poised going into the final round of games, with both these sides still in a position where they could top the section with victory. The Netherlands followed up their win against Poland with a battling draw with France, although coach Ronald Koeman does not seem satisfied despite their unbeaten start, insisting that "we're a team that still needs to grow".

Austria, meanwhile, bounced back well from their narrow loss to France by comfortably beating Poland 3-1, goalscorer Marko Arnautović lauding his side by saying: "We're a really good team and proved that today." Austria have lost their last seven matches against the Netherlands including friendlies, and are without a competitive win against them since a World Cup qualifier in 1984. Tuesday evening would be a great time to change the record.

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Misses next match if booked: Schouten, Veerman

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch

Misses next match if booked: Arnautović, Baumgartner, Danso, Laimer, Mwene, Wimmer, Wöber

Form guide

Netherlands:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWLW



Austria:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWW

Austria take the EURO quiz

Expert predictions



Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

While the scoreless draw against France could conceivably have been a victory, the Dutch will nonetheless be buoyed at facing Austria as group leaders. Ralf Rangnick's men will be tough opponents, and are currently on an identical run to the Oranje (seven wins and one draw from their last nine games). But the Netherlands have won the last seven meetings between the countries, and will feel confident of picking up at least the one point required to finish in the top two.

James Thorogood, Austria reporter

Considered among the dark horses by many, Austria are having to battle rising expectation levels, but nevertheless have a foot out of one of the toughest groups at EURO 2024. Rangnick has instilled a belief in his players that they can match up to the best Europe has to offer and it's proven infectious. Austria fans who were previously on the fence about their prospects of getting out of Group D are now talking up their chances of avoiding a potentially precarious third-place finish.

What the coaches say

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "Overall, there were moments when we weren't at our best [against France]. We gave the ball away in dangerous situations. We didn't always press them effectively in the first half. That improved in the second half. Our forwards all had a difficult time, and sometimes didn’t have the patience to make the right decisions. But ultimately I think it was a fair result, and one that we can live with."

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "The positive result [against Poland] has given us confidence. You can see how much of a mental battle this is. We saw that some of our players had to fight through the expectation levels, because everyone expected us to win. It's not the final step – we now want to take that against the Netherlands on Tuesday after trying to fully recharge the batteries. We need at least one more point."