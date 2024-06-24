Ukraine vs Belgium EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Ukraine and Belgium meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group E campaigns on Wednesday 26 June.

Ukraine vs Belgium at a glance When: Wednesday 26 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stuttgart Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 3

What do you need to know?

Ukraine and Belgium have chosen quite the stage for their first ever international meeting. Both these sides had a dispiriting start in Group E, with Ukraine comprehensively beaten by a lively Romania team, and Belgium unexpectedly losing to Slovakia, but wins for both on Matchday 2 have left the situation in the section remarkably tight with all four nations tied on three points. The maths, however, is pretty simple; any side that wins is guaranteed a top-two finish. If everyone draws, it gets complicated.

Their nerve tested and not found wanting in their comeback victory over Slovakia, Ukraine can call on Belgian league experience with Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo), Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Club Brugge), Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Anderlecht) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genk) all having played in Belgium. Moreover, Oleksandr Zinchenko knows two of Belgium's star men well; he plays at Arsenal with Leandro Trossard and previously spent six years at Man City alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

Possible line-ups

Ukraine: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Brazhko, Mudryk; Yaremchuk

Misses next match if booked: Konoplia, Yaremchuk

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Bakayoko﻿

Suspended: Lukebakio

Misses next match if booked: Mangala, Tielemans

Form guide

Ukraine:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLDW

Belgium:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWDD

Expert predictions



Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter

Ukraine's hopes of guaranteed qualification hinge on victory, as any other result leaves them dependent on the Romania vs Slovakia game. Coach Serhiy Rebrov is pondering a return to the 5-4-1 formation that he has previously deployed against teams of Belgium's stature. Vitaliy Mykolenko's return to full training offers new options, and both his and Viktor Tsygankov's fitness will be crucial for the Synio-Zhovti.

David D'Hondt, Belgium reporter

The Red Devils bared their teeth against Romania and sent out a reminder to the rest of the teams at EURO 2024 that when Belgium click, they are a terrifying prospect. Kevin De Bruyne inspired his side to a crucial 2-0 success, but Ukraine are also buoyant after a losing start and need the three points, too. Tedesco's squad are largely fit, but he will be without the injured Witsel and the suspended Lukebakio.

Views from the camps

Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine forward: "We will need to do something incredible to get points against a team of this standard. I really hope it will be Ukraine's day and not Belgium's. They will be highly motivated. There is some pressure on them and it could make them play more aggressive and open football."

Arthur Theate, Belgium defender: "If we win our next game, we're through. All matches in a EURO are effectively knockout games. You have almost no margin for error. We lost one [game] and we were bottom of our group until [we beat Romania]. It's our job to give it our all and to go as far as possible [in the competition]."