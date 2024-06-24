Slovakia vs Romania EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Slovakia and Romania meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group E campaigns on Wednesday 26 June.

Slovakia vs Romania at a glance When: Wednesday 26 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Arena

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group E Matchday 3

What do you need to know?

Whoever penned the script for Group E is a more than capable dramatist, with Slovakia and Romania both going into this third and final matchday with compelling back stories and powerful cases for inclusion in the last 16. Romania coach Edward Iordănescu reckons his generational talents are ready to stand and deliver; his team, who sparkled in their win against Ukraine, have overcome the setback of losing at the weekend and still hold the advantage of top spot in a section where all four sides have three points.

Early conquerors of Belgium, Slovakia also tasted the downside of tournament football last time out, but for coach Francesco Calzona they remain the Cinderella team of this EURO. That Slovakia are vying for qualification on Matchday 3 is progress in itself according to Calzona – albeit the progress the confident Slovaks really covet is a first-ever qualification as group winners. Something will have to give in Frankfurt.

Possible line-ups

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín﻿

Misses next match if booked: Schranz

Romania: Niță; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Bancu; Răzvan Marin, Olaru, Stanciu; Man, Draguş, Coman

Misses next match if booked: Bancu, Răzvan Marin, Marius Marin

Form guide

Slovakia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDL

Romania:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDDLD

Expert predictions



Rastislav Hribik, Slovakia reporter

A draw might be enough to put Slovakia into the last eight, but the players won't be counting on it. They are well aware that victory could even propel them to the top of the group, a huge extra motivation for the team. Slovakia will continue to rely on the high pressing that coach Francesco Calzona has instilled in the team. They will be facing a similar style, but will try to do so from a higher base than Romania. A more attacking approach might just make the difference.

Cristina Tache, Romania reporter

The setback against Belgium has not demoralised Romania, but the pressure is on to get the job done against Slovakia. Iordănescu has some issues in terms of his starting XI; there are doubts over Marius Marin and Bancu, with Olaru and Sorescu potential replacements. Sorescu is a utility player who can fit in anywhere, but on the left, Bancu would be a big miss.

What the coaches say

Francesco Calzona, Slovakia coach: "We have our game, our style. We know it will be difficult, but we want to reach the knockout stage. Just the fact that we are fighting for qualification is a big thing for this small country. And I'm proud of that. We will do everything we can to get three points against Romania. I think it's all wide open."

Edward Iordănescu, Romania coach: "Wednesday's match will be a crossroads and a moment of truth for all Romanians. I have felt an incredible support and enthusiasm from everybody but now it's time to tighten things up. This generation of players will reward their supporters by qualifying."