Georgia vs Portugal EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Georgia and Portugal meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group F campaigns on Wednesday 26 June.

Georgia vs Portugal at a glance When: Wednesday 26 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Georgia vs Portugal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Positive, aggressive and willing, Georgia have left their mark on EURO 2024 even if they have only one point to show for their efforts so far. The mere fact that they have reached Matchday 3 with a chance of qualifying for the knockout phase is something for Willy Sagnol's side to be proud of. As they take on group winners Portugal, they have come too far to worry about reputations.

These teams have met only once before in a pre-EURO 2008 friendly which a Portugal outfit featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe won 2-0 in Viseu, but with top spot in the section already secure, Roberto Martínez will almost certainly rest some of his big-name players and test out some of the hungry talent in his squad. Georgia will not exactly be relieved, and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili may still be in for another busy evening, but they have nothing to lose and everything to gain from a possible shock win.

Mamardashvili joy at Georgia first point

Possible line-ups

Georgia: Mamardashvili; Shengelia, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Gocholeishvili; Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze, Zivzivadze

Misses next match if booked: Gvelesiani, Kashia, Kochorashvili, Kverkvelia, Mekvabishvili

Portugal: José Sá; Nélson Semedo, António Silva, Gonçalo Inácio, Dalot; Palhinha, João Neves, Matheus Nunes; João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos, Diogo Jota

Suspended: Rafael Leão

Misses next match if booked: Francisco Conceição, João Palhinha

Form guide

Georgia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWDWL

Portugal:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWL

Expert predictions



Vakhtang Bzikadze, Georgia reporter

Georgia have shown quality at both ends of the pitch so far: against Türkiye they threatened in attack but still suffered defeat; against Czechia they were solid at the back and claimed a draw. Now it's time to knit things together at both ends of the field. Willy Sagnol might change his wide players, but much about his starting XI hinges on whether midfielder Otar Kiteishvili is fit to take part.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

With first place in Group F in the bag, Roberto Martínez has said he will reshuffle his starting XI. Regardless, Portugal have lots of quality in their squad, so there should be a strong line-up to face a Georgia side who are fighting for survival, which may leave space for the Seleção to exploit. There are players with points to prove and an eye on a starting spot in the round of 16, so this will be a full-blooded performance.

Behind the scenes with Portugal

Views from the camps

Willy Sagnol, Georgia coach: "We have nothing to lose: absolutely. Our aim was to get experience from this EURO. I love Georgia so much, but wasn't expecting us to win our debut tournament. It was very important for our players to see what the highest level of football is like. We have a lot to learn, but it will help Georgia in the future."

Rúben Neves, Portugal midfielder: "Our first goal has been achieved, but we use every moment of every game in order to get ready for the whole competition. We will approach the next match in exactly the same way as we did the first two, trying to win, to improve and to reach the round of 16 better prepared than we are now."