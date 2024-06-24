Czechia vs Türkiye EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Czechia and Türkiye meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group F campaigns on Wednesday 26 June.

Czechia vs Türkiye at a glance When: Wednesday 26 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 3

What do you need to know?

These sides met on Matchday 3 at EURO 2008 and EURO 2016, and on both occasions, Türkiye came out on top. This time, Vincenzo Montella's men only need to draw to eliminate Czechia from the competition, with Ivan Hašek's team having taken just one point from their opening two games while Türkiye are second in the section with three.

However, an impressive second-half resurgence against Georgia has given Czechia a bit of momentum, whereas Türkiye's youthful side have been a little shaken by a comprehensive defeat by Portugal. Czechia's all-time top scorer Patrik Schick may not be available, but captain Tomáš Souček will lead by powerful example from midfield. On big occasions like this, experience could count for a lot.

Possible line-ups

Czechia: Staněk; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Barák, Provod, Douděra; Hložek, Chytil

Misses next match if booked: Coufal, Holeš, Jurásek, Provod, Schick, Souček

Türkiye: Altay Bayındır; Mert Müldür, Merih Demiral, Kaan Ayhan, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; İsmail Yüksek, Hakan Çalhanoğlu; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız; Barış Alper Yılmaz

Suspended: Abdülkerim Bardakcı

Misses next match if booked: Samet Akaydin, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Zeki Çelik

Form guide

Czechia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWWW

Türkiye:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLDLL

Expert predictions



Ondřej Zlámal, Czechia reporter

After a narrow loss to Portugal and the draw with Georgia, Czechia need goals and points (plural). They have to repeat all the positives from the second game – the dominance, the attacking football, the dangerous crosses. And they need to eliminate the big negative – failure to take their chances. The absence of Schick is a blow, necessitating a shake-up on the left. The first goal in Hamburg will be crucial.

Aydin Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

Türkiye did not expect the Portugal game to be an easy win, but the manner of the defeat was a blow to morale. Montella made some tactical changes from the opening win against Georgia, and we can expect more for the Czechia game. A draw will be enough for Türkiye to reach the last 16, but this is not a team set up to cede possession and get behind the ball. Their primary goal will be to win and control possession.

What the coaches say

Ivan Hašek, Czechia coach: "It is going to be a different match to the previous two. Türkiye play with four at the back so we need a different approach to get at their defence. They have some great footballers who play for world-class clubs. It will be a tough game but we will fight. Nobody wants to go home; we want to stay at this fantastic tournament as long as possible."

Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye coach: "At times we lacked a bit of boldness [against Portugal], but that happens with players who are inexperienced on the finals stage. We were punished harshly against Portugal, but we need to be positive and enjoy the many good things we did. We need to be ready for the Czechia game, when we can put everything on the line."