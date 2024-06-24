Albania 0-1 Spain: Much-changed Spain stay perfect

Luis de la Fuente overhauled his line-up, but Group B winners Spain impressed again as Ferran Torres's first-half goal sealed their third consecutive win at UEFA EURO 2024, spelling Albania's exit as the fourth-placed team in the section.

Key moments 12' Strakosha keeps out Merino header

13' Ferran Torres buries opener for Spain

45' Asllani forces Raya save from distance

47' Joselu volleys narrowly wide

64' Raya thwarts substitute Broja

90+2' Broja tests Spain keeper again

Match in brief: Different line-up, same outcome for Spain

Ferran Torres shows his gratitude to goal provider Dani Olmo AFP via Getty Images

Spain coach De la Fuente made ten changes to the side that beat Croatia 1-0 to secure top spot in Group B – only Aymeric Laporte retaining his place – and his experimental line-up had to absorb some bustling early pressure from a highly motivated Albania. Sylvinho's team needed victory to best pursue a berth in the last 16, and their energetic pressing made them a handful in the opening exchanges.

Despite the rejigged personnel, however, this remained a Spain side full of top talent. And their quality soon began to tell, Thomas Strakosha called on to keep out a Mikel Merino header before La Roja took the lead in the 13th minute. Dani Olmo picked out Ferran Torres with a delightful through ball and the Barcelona forward swept a tidy shot in off the far post.

Able to relax into possession-based football or go wide and direct, De la Fuente's charges continued to probe, a fine Berat Djimsiti tackle preventing Olmo from firing goalwards and Merino nodding over from a cross. Even so, it was Albania who got pulses racing before half-time, Kristjan Asllani unleashing a long-range drive that sent David Raya sprawling left to parry.

Spain's David Raya denies Kristjan Asllani AFP via Getty Images

It was at the same end that Joselu then went close to a masterpiece after the interval, twisting his body to flick an extravagant volley just wide from Alejandro Grimaldo's cross. Roared on by their noisy fans, though, Albania weren't about to let Spain have a quiet night, and Raya had to be alert once again to get a strong hand to a volley from substitute Armando Broja.

There was more hustling, harrying and hoping to come from the team in red and black. But while Spain now posed a diminished threat, they did not wilt either, controlling enough of the ball to hold on for victory – even if Broja tested Raya one last time at the end. It was a hopeful, defiant note for Albania's campaign to finish on. Spain have grander dreams.

Albania 0-1 Spain: As it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: Ferran Torres (Spain)

Player of the Match: Ferran Torres

Torres was dangerous throughout the game. He offered an outlet for the ball between the lines when Spain were in possession and displayed a high work rate when out of possession. One of Spain's most dangerous attackers and, ultimately, the match winner.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Egi Duro, Albania reporter

In a tough test against one of the best teams at the tournament, the Red and Blacks gave everything and played particularly well after the break, fashioning several chances. These young, gifted players showed how much they can achieve for their country in the future.

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

La Roja played quite well, defended flat-out and scored a cracker of a goal, but this was a display which may hearten those who think there's a little bit of vulnerability beyond their first-choice XI. On a super night of football, Albania made a fan in me!

Albania coach Sylvinho and Spain captain Jesús Navas share a moment UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "We are the first to dream, but we have to keep our feet on the ground. Every game is really tight and what we've done is really difficult – winning all three games and keeping three clean sheets. We have to have cool heads ... The best 16 teams in Europe will be in the next round, so I give no importance to us being favourites. One day you can be at the top, the next you can be nothing."

Ferran Torres, Vivo Player of the Match: "We have a route ahead of us and we're playing phenomenally. We're a family, very tightly knit. The thing about this team is that everyone is ready to be in the first XI. Players coming off the bench are very important as well because lots of goals have been scored at the end of games. I want to make [selection decisions] difficult for the coach."

Dani Vivian, Spain defender: "This is a win which really pleases us. We've completed the 'perfect' group stage – three wins and no goals conceded. In the first half, we were really good. Maybe we were a touch short of our best tempo. It felt like a matter of time before we scored again. But, in the second half, we maybe let them create a couple of chances we'd rather have avoided."

Sylvinho, Albania coach: "I'm proud of my players and for my country. It's only our second time in this competition. We managed to compete against three great national teams. I lost many hours of sleep thinking about this tournament, but we competed at a high level and the country will be proud. We need to get used to playing in tournaments like this."

Berat Djimsiti, Albania captain: "It was not an easy game. Spain put a lot of pressure on us; they played good football and had more chances than us in the first half. During the second half, we played better and had chances, so I would say that we deserved at least a draw in this game."

Key stats

Goalscorer Ferran Torres greets the Spain fans AFP via Getty Images

Spain have won all three matches in a EURO group for just the second time, having previously achieved the feat in 2008 – when they went on to lift the trophy.

For the very first time, Spain have finished the group stage at a EURO without conceding a single goal.

Spain have won ten and drawn one of their last 11 competitive matches.

La Roja have lost only one of their last 15 EURO group stage matches (W11 D3).

Ferran Torres has now struck five goals for Spain at major tournaments (two at EURO 2020, two at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and one at EURO 2024).

Dani Olmo has recorded four assists across his seven EURO final tournament games, trailing only Cesc Fàbregas (five) for Spain since 1968.

Albania have won just one of their six EURO matches (D1 L4).

Albania have kept one clean sheet in their six EURO fixtures.

Line-ups

Spain's starting XI in Düsseldorf Getty Images

Albania: Strakosha; Balliu, Djimsiti, Arlind Ajeti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani (Muçi 81), Laçi (M. Berisha 70), Bajrami (Hoxha 70); Manaj (Broja 59)

Spain: Raya; Jesús Navas, Vivian, Laporte (Le Normand 46), Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Merino; Ferran Torres (Yamal 72), Olmo (Álex Baena 84), Oyarzabal (Fermín López 62); Joselu (Álvaro Morata 72)