Denmark 0-0 Serbia: Hjulmand's team progress to last 16

Denmark are through to the last 16 of UEFA EURO 2024 after playing out a goalless draw with Serbia, who are eliminated from the tournament after finishing fourth in Group C.

Key moments 22': Rajković tips Eriksen effort around post

32': Low Højlund drive held by Serbia keeper

65': Vestergaard heads straight at Rajković

81': Mitrović sidefoots wide

Match in brief: No way through for Denmark

Clear-cut openings were few and far between in a competitive opening, but Denmark gradually began to assert their authority and went closest to an early goal when Alexander Bah – who had replaced Victor Kristiansen in the starting XI in Munich – headed wide from Joakim Mæhle's inswinging delivery. Predrag Rajković produced an outstanding save to tip a low Christian Eriksen shot around the post midway through the half, before pulling off another fine stop to deny Rasmus Højlund.

Luka Jović was unable to repeat his Matchday 2 heroics in Munich AFP via Getty Images

Denmark continued to enjoy the greater share of possession as the first period progressed but, aside from a Jonas Wind drive that flew high over Rajković's crossbar, they struggled to make further inroads against a well-organised Serbia defence as the teams went into the break on level terms.

Dragan Stojković introduced Dušan Tadić and Luka Jović at the interval to inject more firepower into Serbia's attack, but the EURO 2020 semi-finalists remained the more adventurous side. Half-time substitute Andreas Skov Olsen had an effort deflected wide by Nikola Milenković, before Hjulmand curled a long-range strike off target.

Aleksandar Mitrović sidefooted wide from a tight angle late on, but that was the closest Serbia came to claiming the victory they needed to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Denmark 0-0 Serbia: as it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Denmark vs Serbia Player of The Match: Christian Eriksen

In a tight game he was stood out, the only player with the ability to find good spaces to receive between the lines and play dangerous passes. A threat in the final third with his shots and key passes.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

This was not a match with a vast number of chances, but Denmark scrambled through with another draw and got themselves into the round of 16. They came for a win, but progressing out of the group was the most important thing. Anything could happen from here!

Aleksandra Stojković, Serbia reporter

It was another slow start and a better second half from Serbia, but the switch to a three-man front line did not pay off. They did everything they could to get their first victory at EURO 2024, but they go home with their heads held high regardless.

Reaction

Eriksen: 'It's a big relief'

Joachim Andersen, Denmark defender: "We are really, really happy. It was a tough game, a hard-fought game. We did what we had to do in the end and everyone is really happy now."

Christian Eriksen, Vivo Player of the Match: "I'm obviously very pleased we're through to the knockout games. It's one of the things I was hoping for [before the tournament]. The Player of the Match awards [against Slovenia on Matchday 1 and here] come after that."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have to be happy. We went through the group stage, so let's just be very happy about this. We're representing Danish football, the thousands of volunteers at different clubs who do a great job. We're everyone's team, and we have to be happy about it."

Nikola Milenković, Serbia defender: "The whole group was very even, as the results show. We all believed until the final seconds that we could beat Denmark and reach the knockout stage. We played a really good match, but unfortunately we didn't win. We're disappointed, we wanted to make Serbia very happy."

Dušan Tadić was proud of his team-mates, despite Serbia's elimination UEFA via Getty Images

Dušan Tadić, Serbia forward: "We're very disappointed that we didn't go through to the round of 16, but I'm very proud of this group. We gave everything for this team and our country."

Dragan Stojković, Serbia coach: "The game was very even. We were looking for one opportunity, one goal. Denmark are a really strong side. It was a very tight game and it wasn't easy. We did everything possible to break the defence. We played brave football and did our best, but sometimes it isn't easy."

Key stats

Denmark progress from the group stage of back-to-back EURO tournaments for the first time.

Serbia are winless in their last eight major tournament matches (D3 L5), since a 1-0 defeat of Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup.

Since four consecutive victories between January and June 2023, Serbia have managed only four wins in their last 14 games (D4 L6).

Denmark had won all three previous meetings with Serbia since in 2006, scoring eight goals and conceding one.

Line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Mæhle, Hjulmand (Delaney 77), Eriksen (Poulsen 88), Højbjerg, Bah (V Kristiansen 77); Højlund (Dolberg 59), Wind (Skov Olsen 46)

Serbia: Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; Ilić (Vlahović 67), Gudelj (Jović 46); Mijailović (Mladenović 73), Samardžić (Tadić 46), Lukić (S Milinković-Savić 87), Živković; Mitrović