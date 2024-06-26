Ukraine 0-0 Belgium: Red Devils go through with goalless draw

Belgium are through to the round of 16 at UEFA EURO 2024 after finishing as Group E runners-up thanks to a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, whose own hopes of progress were extinguished.

Key moments 7': Lukaku hits effort straight at Trubin

33': De Bruyne goes close with free-kick

65': Trubin denies Lukaku again

73': Carrasco draws good save

79': Dovbyk hits side netting

90+1': Casteels holds Sudakov shot

Match in brief: Belgium do just enough

Artem Dovbyk went close right at the end for Ukraine Getty Images

It was a nervy start for both sides at the Stuttgart Arena, with plenty at stake in the group as all four teams began the evening level on three points apiece.

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne created the first clear chance of the game, embarking on a mazy run before threading a fine through ball to Romelu Lukaku, who was unable to properly connect with his shot from close range, allowing Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to gather easily.

De Bruyne then went close himself as he attempted to catch Trubin out at his near post with a cheeky free-kick, but his effort whistled narrowly wide.

The Red Devils continued to dominate possession in the second half, yet Ukraine held firm, Lukaku again trying his luck with a curling effort which Trubin saved.



Anatoliy Trubin keeps Romelu Lukaku off the scoresheet Getty Images

Ukraine needed a goal, and they made a triple substitution on 70 minutes as they threw everything at unlocking victory, but it was Belgium who still showed the most threat, Yannick Carrasco blasting a shot which was well palmed away.

Artem Dovbyk's eyes lit up with ten minutes to go as he received the ball in space on the edge of the box, but the Ukraine forward could only fire into the side netting as time began to tick away.

In the final moments, Georgiy Sudakov embarked on a brilliant solo run. The goal seemed there for the taking, yet his shot from just inside the box lacked power, and once again there was no way through for Ukraine.

With Slovakia and Romania drawing 1-1 in the group's other match, all the teams ended on four points. Belgium finished second to Romania on goals scored, while Ukraine came fourth due to having the worst goal difference.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium: As it happened

Vivo Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

In a match where both teams were on the edge of progressing or being out of the tournament, De Bruyne looked the most dangerous whenever he had possession, with his positioning in between the lines, through balls and creation of scoring opportunities for team-mates. He had the most key passes in the game and also worked well defensively, with the most counterpressing and second-most ball recoveries.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter

Ukraine's fate at EURO 2024 was sealed by a heavy loss to Romania in their opening game. Despite rebounding with a dramatic win against Slovakia and a battling display against Belgium, Serhiy Rebrov's youthful squad bid an early farewell to the tournament. Their performances in Germany highlighted plenty of promise for the Blue and Yellows, suggesting a bright future ahead.

David D'Hondt, Belgium reporter

Belgium went all out for a win that just never came. They are still relying too much on individual brilliance, but they were largely comfortable in this game and probably felt they had Ukraine at arm's length. The knockouts await.

Reaction

It was a hard-fought battle between two highly competitive sides Getty Images

Serhiy Rebrov, Ukraine coach: "To be in the tournament is very important for our country. In the last two games, we showed the character of our nation. But this is life, you make some mistakes, but then it’s important how you react. I'm very proud of the players, of course everyone is unhappy with the result but there are no questions for the players."

Oleksandr Tymchyk, Ukraine defender: "I'm proud to be Ukrainian. There's no shame in our performance. Our failure to advance from the group stemmed from our first match. It's unprecedented that a team with four points misses out on the knockout stage. We gave our all for our country."



Domenico Tedesco, Belgium coach: "We knew today, we couldn't fail. The message was clear, we wanted to play and try to win. The players tried everything. We can score earlier, we can score more, then many things are easier. I'm proud of my team because they did well at the end – if you concede one goal, you are out."

Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium midfielder: "We gave it all during the three matches. The team ran until the 95th minute. Everybody wants to win and we tried to do it on the pitch, but didn’t manage to do so. We had a tough beginning in the first match. Ukraine are a difficult opponent, and they were dangerous too."

Key stats

Serhiy Rebrov reacts after his Ukraine side were eliminated from the tournament Getty Images

This was the first-ever international meeting between these two teams.

Belgium have reached the EURO knockout stage for the third edition in a row and the fourth time overall.

This was only the second time that the Red Devils have failed to score in their last 12 EURO matches.

Belgium have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight EURO group matches.

Ukraine drew a match at the EURO finals for the first time.

Line-ups

Ukraine: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok (Yarmolenko 81), Matviyenko, Mykolenko (Zinchenko 58); Shaparenko (Vanat 70), Brazhko (Stepanenko 70), Sudakov; Yaremchuk (Malinovskyi 70), Dovbyk

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Theate, Vertonghen; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans (Mangala 62); Trossard (Carrasco 62), Lukaku (Openda 90), Doku (Bakayoko 77)