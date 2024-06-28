Switzerland vs Italy EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Switzerland and Italy meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Saturday 29 June.

Switzerland vs Italy at a glance When: Saturday 29 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Olympiastadion, Berlin

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Switzerland vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Switzerland comfortably progressed from Group A, remaining unbeaten and even going close to finishing above Germany before a stoppage-time Niclas Füllkrug equaliser from the hosts in their final game left them as runners-up. Murat Yakin's side certainly don't appear overawed by any opponents they face and will have no fear against holders Italy in Berlin. "The first step is done," captain Granit Xhaka said. "We're looking forward to the next round and our next opponents. I hope everyone has a little bit more respect for Switzerland now."

Italy, meanwhile, needed a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser against Croatia from Mattia Zaccagni to seal second place in Group B, a moment which could prove pivotal in their campaign. "We're going step by step," said forward Mateo Retegui. "We'll play against another strong team in Switzerland but we want to win and go forward." These two sides met in the group stage of EURO 2020, with Italy triumphing 3-0 in Rome. Don't be surprised if this round of 16 tie is a much closer affair.

Switzerland take the EURO quiz

Possible line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Scamacca, Chiesa

Suspended: Calafiori

Misses next match if booked: Cristante, Donnarumma, Fagioli, Pellegrini

Switzerland: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Suspended: Widmer

Misses next match if booked: Freuler, Ndoye, Rodríguez, Sierro, Xhaka

Form guide

Zaccagni: 'An unforgettable night'

Italy:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWDW

Switzerland:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWDWW

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter

Italy's last-gasp goal against Croatia gave them a sense of serenity which was especially evident by Luciano Spalletti's spontaneous decision to open up their Wednesday training session to fans and media. As usual, predicting their line-up is only an educated guess as Spalletti likes to spring the odd surprise but, if the Azzurri needed a spark in this tournament, Zaccagni's goal may just have provided it.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Switzerland reporter

Switzerland are appearing in the knockouts of the EUROs for the third straight tournament, and are primed to pose a challenge for the reigning European champions. Smart tactics and a real sense of unity within the team have defined their campaign so far – one that will hopefully not be over just yet in Berlin come Saturday evening.

Views from the camps

Luciano Spalletti, Italy coach: "We brought home a point from a very difficult game against Croatia; the lads did something extraordinary, particularly from the mental point of view. We have to congratulate them, but we also have things that we have to review and try to improve. Sometimes the mistakes they make are the result of too much commitment and desire. We don't have many players who are used to these competitions."

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "Italy have some great players, so it will be a big challenge. We're staying focused on ourselves, but also need to make sure we're prepared for the strengths and weaknesses that Italy have. What makes them dangerous is that they can play in a number of different ways. But, they will also be worried about us. We're in good form, are unpredictable and will try to come out on top of this game."