adidas and UEFA reveal most powerful and longest distance goals from UEFA EURO 2024 group stage

adidas and UEFA have teamed up to reveal that Slovenia defender Erik Janža scored the most powerful goal of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage, while the goal from the longest distance was netted by Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The data was gathered thanks to adidas Connected Ball Technology housed within the FUSSBALLLIEBE Official Match Ball.

Janža's superb effort came on Matchday 1 as Slovenia drew 1-1 with Denmark. With his side trailing, the 31-year-old latched onto a headed clearance from a corner and lashed home an unstoppable 129km/h strike which gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Hjulmand's goal for Denmark, meanwhile, came on Matchday 2 against England, with the Sporting CP man's sweet strike from nearly 30 metres earning Denmark a draw.

Finally, with adidas Connected Ball Technology also able to measure the spin of the ball based on how many rotations it makes per second while in motion, it has been found that Hungary's Kevin Csoboth hit the goal with the most spin on Matchday 3 against Scotland, with 16 rotations per second. Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko (15.7 rps vs Slovakia) and Germany's Florian Wirtz (15.02 rps vs Scotland) complete the top three.

Top ten most powerful group stage goals

PLAYER SPEED (KMPH) DISTANCE (M) SPIN (RPS) GAME ERIK JANŽA 128.76 24.42 6.38 Slovenia vs Denmark RĂZVAN MARIN 125.15 24.99 6.44 Romania vs Ukraine ARDA GÜLER 118.35 26.21 3.76 Türkiye vs Georgia RĂZVAN MARIN 116.77 10.94 3.38 Slovakia vs Romania HAKAN ÇALHANOĞLU 116.41 16.78 5.52 Czechia vs Türkiye NICOLAE STANCIU 115.54 20.80 9.59 Romania vs Ukraine YOURI TIELEMANS 114.04 18.09 4.86 Belgium vs Romania MORTEN HJULMAND 113.67 28.00 1.55 Denmark vs England MARKO ARNAUTOVIĆ 112.62 10.81 6.13 Poland vs Austria CENK TOSUN 109.92 14.40 11.29 Czechia vs Türkiye

Top ten furthest distance group stage goals