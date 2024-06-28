adidas and UEFA reveal most powerful and longest distance goals from UEFA EURO 2024 group stage
Friday, June 28, 2024
adidas and UEFA have crunched the data thanks to adidas Connected Ball Technology.
adidas and UEFA have teamed up to reveal that Slovenia defender Erik Janža scored the most powerful goal of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage, while the goal from the longest distance was netted by Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand.
The data was gathered thanks to adidas Connected Ball Technology housed within the FUSSBALLLIEBE Official Match Ball.
Janža's superb effort came on Matchday 1 as Slovenia drew 1-1 with Denmark. With his side trailing, the 31-year-old latched onto a headed clearance from a corner and lashed home an unstoppable 129km/h strike which gave the goalkeeper no chance.
Hjulmand's goal for Denmark, meanwhile, came on Matchday 2 against England, with the Sporting CP man's sweet strike from nearly 30 metres earning Denmark a draw.
Finally, with adidas Connected Ball Technology also able to measure the spin of the ball based on how many rotations it makes per second while in motion, it has been found that Hungary's Kevin Csoboth hit the goal with the most spin on Matchday 3 against Scotland, with 16 rotations per second. Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko (15.7 rps vs Slovakia) and Germany's Florian Wirtz (15.02 rps vs Scotland) complete the top three.
Top ten most powerful group stage goals
|PLAYER
|SPEED (KMPH)
|DISTANCE (M)
|SPIN (RPS)
|GAME
|ERIK JANŽA
|128.76
|24.42
|6.38
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|RĂZVAN MARIN
|125.15
|24.99
|6.44
|Romania vs Ukraine
|ARDA GÜLER
|118.35
|26.21
|3.76
|Türkiye vs Georgia
|RĂZVAN MARIN
|116.77
|10.94
|3.38
|Slovakia vs Romania
|HAKAN ÇALHANOĞLU
|116.41
|16.78
|5.52
|Czechia vs Türkiye
|NICOLAE STANCIU
|115.54
|20.80
|9.59
|Romania vs Ukraine
|YOURI TIELEMANS
|114.04
|18.09
|4.86
|Belgium vs Romania
|MORTEN HJULMAND
|113.67
|28.00
|1.55
|Denmark vs England
|MARKO ARNAUTOVIĆ
|112.62
|10.81
|6.13
|Poland vs Austria
|CENK TOSUN
|109.92
|14.40
|11.29
|Czechia vs Türkiye
Top ten furthest distance group stage goals
|PLAYER
|DISTANCE (M)
|SPEED (KMPH)
|SPIN (RPS)
|GAME
|MORTEN HJULMAND
|28.00
|113.67
|1.55
|Denmark vs England
|ARDA GÜLER
|26.21
|118.35
|3.76
|Türkiye vs Georgia
|RĂZVAN MARIN
|24.99
|125.15
|6.44
|Romania vs Ukraine
|KEREM AKTÜRKOĞLU
|24.91
|98.74
|5.88
|Türkiye vs Georgia
|ERIK JANŽA
|24.42
|128.76
|6.38
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|MICHEL AEBISCHER
|22.46
|105.01
|4.13
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|XHERDAN SHAQIRI
|21.68
|104.37
|13.10
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|LUKÁŠ PROVOD
|21.12
|102.78
|10.55
|Portugal vs Czechia
|NICOLAE STANCIU
|20.80
|115.54
|9.59
|Romania vs Ukraine
|MATTIA ZACCAGNI
|18.67
|101.05
|4.94
|Croatia vs Italy