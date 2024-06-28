UEFA.com works better on other browsers
adidas and UEFA reveal most powerful and longest distance goals from UEFA EURO 2024 group stage

Friday, June 28, 2024

adidas and UEFA have crunched the data thanks to adidas Connected Ball Technology.

Erik Janža enjoys scoring for Slovenia against Denmark
Erik Janža enjoys scoring for Slovenia against Denmark UEFA via Getty Images

adidas and UEFA have teamed up to reveal that Slovenia defender Erik Janža scored the most powerful goal of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage, while the goal from the longest distance was netted by Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The data was gathered thanks to adidas Connected Ball Technology housed within the FUSSBALLLIEBE Official Match Ball.

Janža's superb effort came on Matchday 1 as Slovenia drew 1-1 with Denmark. With his side trailing, the 31-year-old latched onto a headed clearance from a corner and lashed home an unstoppable 129km/h strike which gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Hjulmand's goal for Denmark, meanwhile, came on Matchday 2 against England, with the Sporting CP man's sweet strike from nearly 30 metres earning Denmark a draw.

Finally, with adidas Connected Ball Technology also able to measure the spin of the ball based on how many rotations it makes per second while in motion, it has been found that Hungary's Kevin Csoboth hit the goal with the most spin on Matchday 3 against Scotland, with 16 rotations per second. Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko (15.7 rps vs Slovakia) and Germany's Florian Wirtz (15.02 rps vs Scotland) complete the top three.

Top ten most powerful group stage goals

PLAYERSPEED (KMPH)DISTANCE (M)SPIN (RPS)GAME
ERIK JANŽA128.7624.426.38Slovenia vs Denmark
RĂZVAN MARIN125.1524.996.44Romania vs Ukraine
ARDA GÜLER118.3526.213.76Türkiye vs Georgia
RĂZVAN MARIN116.7710.943.38Slovakia vs Romania
HAKAN ÇALHANOĞLU116.4116.785.52Czechia vs Türkiye
NICOLAE STANCIU115.5420.809.59Romania vs Ukraine
YOURI TIELEMANS114.0418.094.86Belgium vs Romania
MORTEN HJULMAND113.6728.001.55Denmark vs England
MARKO ARNAUTOVIĆ112.6210.816.13Poland vs Austria
CENK TOSUN109.9214.4011.29Czechia vs Türkiye

Top ten furthest distance group stage goals

PLAYERDISTANCE (M)SPEED (KMPH)SPIN (RPS)GAME
MORTEN HJULMAND28.00113.671.55Denmark vs England
ARDA GÜLER26.21118.353.76Türkiye vs Georgia
RĂZVAN MARIN24.99125.156.44Romania vs Ukraine
KEREM AKTÜRKOĞLU24.9198.745.88Türkiye vs Georgia
ERIK JANŽA24.42128.766.38Slovenia vs Denmark
MICHEL AEBISCHER22.46105.014.13Hungary vs Switzerland
XHERDAN SHAQIRI
21.68
104.37
13.10
Scotland vs Switzerland
LUKÁŠ PROVOD21.12102.7810.55Portugal vs Czechia
NICOLAE STANCIU20.80115.549.59Romania vs Ukraine
MATTIA ZACCAGNI
18.67101.054.94Croatia vs Italy

