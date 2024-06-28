England vs Slovakia EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

England and Slovakia meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Sunday 30 June.

England vs Slovakia at a glance When: Sunday 30 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch England vs Slovakia on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

They may not have played at their very best level, but England still comfortably topped Group C, remaining unbeaten against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. Coach Gareth Southgate seems to be working out how to best combine the immensely talented group of players he has at his disposal, and defender Kieran Trippier insisted better is to come, saying: "We can be more aggressive on the press and create so many more chances, especially when you see the quality in our side." The Three Lions beat Germany at this stage at EURO 2020, and will be confident of making it to a fourth consecutive major international quarter-final.

Southgate: 'I'm proud of the boys'

Standing in England's way are Slovakia, who have already upset a leading nation with a shock 1-0 win over Belgium in Group E. A tense draw against Romania on Matchday 3 sealed their progress, and Francesco Calzona's side are now dreaming of a first last-eight spot at a major tournament since the country became independent in 1993. "I believe we will once again delight our supporters with our fighting spirit," vowed defender Peter Pekarík, with Slovakia eyeing what would be a famous victory.

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Foden, Gallagher, Guéhi, Trippier

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Boženík, Haraslín

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Duda, Schranz

Lobotka: 'It's indescribable'

Form guide

England:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLWD

Slovakia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWWD

Expert predictions



Joe Terry, England reporter

England are still waiting for their attack to function in harmony, but it's comforting that the defence looks so hard to breach heading into the knockout rounds, where results trump performances. Kobbie Mainoo is set to start in midfield after his promising display against Slovenia, while it's unclear if Phil Foden will be ready after missing a couple of days for the birth of his child. Anthony Gordon, arguably Foden's natural replacement, offers the directness that England need.

Rastislav Hribik, Slovakia reporter

Slovakia achieved their primary goal by reaching the last 16, but their appetite is growing and, after beating Belgium, they are daring to dream of upsetting England. The reason for their optimism? They have only been behind for a few minutes at the tournament so far, they managed to score in all three group games and, apart from Dávid Hancko's minor muscle issue, their first-choice XI is fully fit. Moreover, several players have been hoping to face England again after the teams' last EURO meeting in 2016, which ended goalless.

Views from the camps

Gareth Southgate, England coach: "[Slovakia] press high, they're aggressive in their defending, and you've got to find a way of breaking through that press, so it’s going to be the toughest possible test. This is the truly exciting part [of the tournament]; it's the bit that nobody can predict, and we need to find our next level, which we believe we can. We've not come here just to get out of the group. We've come here to try and win the tournament, and we need to play at the level that is high enough to beat a very, very strong opponent."

Francesco Calzona, Slovakia coach: "Together with Portugal and Spain, I consider England to be one of the favourites for the tournament. They will be tough opponents. We have reached the last 16 and will try to progress further with our game. It won't be easy, but we will do our best to do well and we want to make the fans happy again. It's hard to say where we can get to and where our limits are."