Germany 2-0 Denmark: Musiala seals hosts' quarter-final spot

Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala struck second-half goals as Germany edged past a competitive Denmark side and through to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals on a night of high drama.

Key moments 8' Schlotterbeck header drops narrowly wide

35' Match suspended due to adverse weather

37' Schmeichel blocks firm Havertz header

45' Neuer off line to deny Højlund on counter

53' Havertz converts penalty after handball

59' Havertz chips wide with keeper to beat

66' Neuer stands firm to save Højlund drive

68' Musiala coolly slots in his third of finals

Match in brief: Germany come through

Jamal Musiala celebrates his decisive second AFP via Getty Images

After a balmy Dortmund day, dark clouds rolled in at kick-off and Germany made a lightning start to this last-16 tie. In the opening ten minutes Nico Schlotterbeck headed a whisker wide, and Joshua Kimmich and Havertz both tested Kasper Schmeichel; for a while the question was not if the hosts would score but when.

Denmark, though, are past masters at battening down the hatches. They weathered the storm and, just as the meteorological heavens opened, Kasper Hjulmand's charges found a foothold. If that didn't dampen the Germany fans' noisy enthusiasm, the storm that hit on 35 minutes did. The teams were taken off.

When play resumed, so did the hosts' dominance as Havertz's header brought a good stop from Schmeichel. Manuel Neuer, at 38 a year his counterpart's senior, was forced into action at the other end, scampering off his line to block at Rasmus Højlund's feet on the counter. It was end-to-end stuff.

So it continued after the restart. Joachim Andersen had an effort disallowed for offside, and moments later the defender's adjudged handball allowed Havertz to fire in from the spot. Havertz and Højlund traded near misses before Musiala collected Schlotterbeck's long ball and coolly sealed a date with Spain or Georgia on Friday.

Vivo Player of the Match: Antonio Rüdiger (Germany)

Player of The Match: Antonio Rüdiger

He was really solid, winning a lot of duels all game long. He was especially strong in the air and also accurate with the ball.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Phil Röber, Germany reporter

The match was in the balance for a long time, but Germany created the better chances throughout. The home fans are already dreaming of a trip to Berlin, but the path there leads via Stuttgart and what looks like the toughest of quarter-finals. Team spirit remains intact and Germany's ability to win second-phase balls seemingly increases with every game.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

Denmark fought with what they had, but Germany had more. The Danes had the hosts on the back foot at times, probably more than Julian Nagelsmann will be comfortable with. But Germany edged a very even, entertaining match. Denmark can travel home with heads high while Germany continue their journey – they will take some stopping.

Germany celebrate their victory UEFA via Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "It was a wild game! The first 20 minutes were our best of the tournament, then the thunderstorm, then we thought we were behind and then we went ahead. Kai did very well from the spot. Through the adversity – like against Switzerland – we came through, with help from the crowd. I'm proud of the team; they're beginning to realise how good they really are."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "In recent years we have shown we are close to the big teams but there's just one thing that's lacking: we need to create and take more chances. Our ambition is to rub shoulders with the big teams; sometimes we get to semi-finals, sometimes we don't. Croatia have had a great few years and that's where we want to be."

Antonio Rüdiger, Germany defender: "With these games, if you lose you're out. But we were desperate to get through, for our fans. We all fought for each other, and did everything as a team."

Rüdiger: 'We were dominant'

Key stats

Germany are through to the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five EUROs.

Musiala has scored three goals in four outings at EURO 2024, more than he managed in 29 previous caps.

Only England's Wayne Rooney (18 years 241 days) has scored three EURO finals goals at a younger age than Musiala (21 years 124 days).

Havertz marked his 50th cap with his 18th goal for Germany.

Havertz is only the third German player to score two or more goals at two EURO final tournaments after Mario Gomez and Rudi Völler.

Denmark are eight matches without a win at major tournaments (D4 L4).

Line-ups

Germany's starting XI AFP via Getty Images

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum (Henrichs 80); Andrich (Can 64), Kroos; Sané (Anton 88), Gündoğan (Füllkrug 64), Musiala (Wirtz 81); Havertz

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen (Bruun Larsen 81); Bah (Kristiansen 82), Delaney (Nørgaard 69), Højbjerg, Mæhle; Skov Olsen (Poulsen 69), Højlund (Wind 81), Eriksen (Damsgaard 81)

Next up Germany advance to next Friday's quarter-final in Stuttgart, where they will face the winners of Sunday's tie between Spain and Georgia. The winners of the last-eight tie play the semi-final in Munich on 9 July, with the final in Berlin five days later.



