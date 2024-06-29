Austria vs Türkiye EURO 2024 round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Austria and Türkiye meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 on Tuesday 2 July.

Austria vs Türkiye at a glance When: Tuesday 2 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig

What: UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Austria vs Türkiye on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

It's likely that few paid special attention when Austria swatted Türkiye aside 6-1 in a friendly just over three months ago, but Ralf Rangnick's team have become accustomed to being taken for granted. Since impressing in a 1-0 loss to France, Austria have downed Poland 3-1 and the Netherlands 3-2 to win a difficult Group D, a feat that surprised no one in their camp. "We believe we're capable of anything," said full-back Alexander Prass. "Few believed we'd finish top of the group, but deep down we did."

Alaba: 'Austria can go very far'

Türkiye will be aiming to nip that ambition in the bud, having posted their own successes against Georgia and Czechia, the latter via an added-time Cenk Tosun strike. "We suffered a heavy loss to Austria in a friendly match in March – this time we want to win," said the forward, whose team are contesting a EURO knockout phase for the first time since reaching the semi-finals in 2008. "We always play dreaming of the success of EURO 2008," added Tosun, with memories of that thrilling summer hurrying back to their fans' minds.

Possible line-ups

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch

Suspended: Wimmer

Misses next match if booked: Arnautović, Baumgartner, Danso, Laimer, Mwene, Posch, Querfeld, Wöber

Türkiye: Mert Günok; Mert Müldür, Merih Demiral, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; İsmail Yüksek, Kaan Ayhan; Kenan Yıldız, Arda Güler, Barış Alper Yılmaz; Cenk Tosun

Suspended: Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Samet Akaydin

Misses next match if booked: Kaan Ayhan, Uğurcan Çakır, Zeki Çeli, Arda Güler, Mert Günok, Orkun Kökçü, Mert Müldür, Salih Özcan, Kenan Yıldız, İsmail Yüksek

Barış Alper Yılmaz on Türkiye win

Form guide

Austria:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLDWW

Türkiye:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLDL

Expert predictions



James Thorogood, Austria reporter

From Geheimfavoriten (secret favourites) to the worst-kept secret at EURO 2024, Austria have earned plenty of praise for topping a group those not paying attention thought they might struggle to get out of altogether. Their high-octane brand of football has made them a nightmarish opponent for Europe's elite. Belief and momentum are firmly on their side, with a first-ever EURO quarter-final berth on offer, but now they face the new challenge of rising expectations as they take on a Turkiyë side they beat 6-1 back in March.

Aydin Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

Türkiye experienced tense moments at the end of both their group stage victories, nearly conceding soon after almost doubling their own lead before ultimately hanging on for maximum points. Vincenzo Montella's side have the talent to change any game on its head, but they must ensure they stay strong mentally regardless of the match situation. That 6-1 friendly defeat just a few months ago should serve as ample motivation, not to mention the prospect of a EURO quarter-final spot.

Views from the camps

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "It's incredible to finish top of a group that was the hardest possible, based on UEFA coefficients. We started with an unlucky own goal against France, dealt with all the pressure put on us to win against Poland, and then to end as group winners is very special. We have to keep doing what we've been doing."

Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye coach: "We hadn't qualified from the group for many years, since 2008. We managed to overcome difficult situations in the group stage. I hope our success in making it out of the group will relieve some pressure; we would like to continue making history. Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Samet Akaydin won't play against Austria and we will feel their absence. In these kind of games, we must control our emotions and be more careful in terms of ball control. Austria are very fast, very fluid, a team worthy of great admiration."

Classic round of 16 EURO goals



