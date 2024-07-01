EURO 2024 daily preview 2 July: What to look out for on Tuesday

The UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 concludes on Tuesday with Romania looking to write a new chapter in the history of their footballing relationship with the Netherlands, and Türkiye hoping to erase the memory of their last meeting with Austria.

We preview the action in Munich and Leipzig.

Is your Fantasy Football team ready?

18:00: Romania vs Netherlands (Munich)



"This new generation is writing its own story," said goalkeeper Florin Niță after a 1-1 draw against Slovakia took Romania to the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time since EURO 2000. However, Edward Iordănescu's fresh crop face an old problem: how to get the better of the Netherlands. They have won just one of their 14 games against the Dutch (D3 L10), and lost their only previous EURO finals encounter 2-0 at EURO 2008. However, defender Bogdan Racovițan summed up the positive mood when he said: "The Dutch are strong but we have to believe in ourselves."

Simons: 'It's all or nothing now'

The Netherlands finished third in Group D following a chastening 3-2 defeat by Austria, which led to some soul searching among the squad. "Maybe we overestimate ourselves," captain Virgil van Dijk said. Even so, having impressed against Poland and France, Ronald Koeman's men have taken criticism on board, and Van Dijk would not be drawn on what might lie beyond the Romania match. "We are humble and are not looking any further," the Oranje defender said. "We aren't saying anything about our side of the draw. We won't underestimate anyone. We have to turn up on Tuesday."

Key stat: This is Romania's 20th EURO game; they have won just two of the previous 19 (D6 L12).

Play EURO 2024 Predictor

21:00: Austria vs Türkiye (Leipzig)

Austria came into the finals billed as a potential surprise package and have lived up to that billing, back-to-back wins against Poland and the Netherlands sending Ralf Rangnick's side into the round of 16 with a spring in their step. The spirit in the team has been pragmatic but positive throughout, and Florian Grillitsch revealed that their coach has even found a novel way to practise penalties in the event of a shoot-out. "Every goal in training has to be confirmed by converting a penalty," said the midfielder. "Otherwise it doesn't count."

Alaba: 'Austria can go very far'

Türkiye's delight at making it through the group stage was evident, Cenk Tosun hitting the late winner against Czechia on Matchday 3 that took Vincenzo Montella's side to their first knockout phase in eight years. However, as he celebrated setting up this tie with Austria, Cenk has not forgotten the teams' Vienna friendly in March, in which Michael Gregoritsch scored a hat-trick for the hosts. "We have unfinished business with Austria – we lost 6-1," said the 33-year-old. "We will not make the same mistakes this time."

Key stat: Türkiye have not conceded in their last five competitive fixtures against Austria (W4 D1).

Next up: Friday's quarter-finals

18:00: Spain vs Germany (Stuttgart)

21:00: France vs Portugal/Slovenia (Hamburg)

Get the EURO 2024 app!