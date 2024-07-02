Romania 0-3 Netherlands: Dominant Oranje through to quarter-finals

The Netherlands reached the UEFA EURO quarter-finals for the first time since 2008 after a comfortable victory over Romania in Munich.

Key moments 14': Man sends curling effort narrowly over bar

20': Low Gakpo strike beats Niță at near post

44': Simons shoots wide from close range

45'+1: Drăguș drive flies straight at Verbruggen

58': Van Dijk header rattles post

62': Niță saves long-range Gakpo attempt

68': Depay free-kick rolls agonisingly wide

73': Veerman misses target from tight angle

83': Malen prods home Netherlands second

90'+3: Malen adds his second in stoppage time

Match in brief: Netherlands cruise to victory

Just as they did in their opening victory over Ukraine in Munich, Romania started brightly and almost took an early lead when Dennis Man curled over from the edge of the penalty area. It was Ronald Koeman's side who struck first, however, Cody Gakpo cutting in from the left and arrowing a fierce right-footed shot inside the near post for his third goal of the tournament.

Donyell Malen wheels away after doubling the Oranje's lead Getty Images

Gakpo's effort appeared to settle Orange nerves. They gradually gained the upper hand as the half progressed, with Steven Bergwijn – making his first start in Germany – providing an excellent outlet down the Netherlands' right flank. A second Dutch goal before the interval would not have been a surprise, but Xavi Simons was unable to steer his shot on target after Denzel Dumfries had dispossessed Bogdan Racoviţan near the byline.

Only some last-ditch defending by Racoviţan and Andrei Rațiu prevented Memphis Depay from doubling the Netherlands' advantage nine minutes into the second half. Virgil van Dijk was denied by the woodwork soon after, sending a towering header off the outside of Florin Niță's left-hand post, before the Romania goalkeeper produced a sprawling save to tip another Gakpo drive wide.

Depay's free-kick rolled narrowly off target and Joey Veerman side-footed past the far post, but Koeman's team finally got the goal their second-half dominance merited when Gakpo teed up substitute Donyell Malen to prod home from close range. Malen then doubled his personal tally in stoppage time with a low finish to complete the scoring for the Dutch, who will face either Austria or Türkiye in the last eight.

Romania 0-3 Netherlands: as it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo with the Vivo Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Gakpo scored a good individual goal and was unlucky not to have another. Delivered a good overall performance and was always available and getting shots off. He was a constant threat in the box and produced the assist for the second goal.

UEFA Technical Observer panel



Cristina Tache, Romania reporter

This was a match to remember for Romania, who need to be congratulated for everything they achieved at EURO 2024. Iordănescu proved that a united group can push boundaries and play shoulder to shoulder with the best teams in Europe. They have been making history since their Matchday 1 victory over Ukraine, and they will continue to do so.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

A commanding performance, much more attack-oriented than we've seen so far from the Oranje. They were positive throughout, from back to front, and worked the ball forward at virtually every opportunity. Performances like this could see them go all the way to Berlin on 14 July.

Reaction

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "Sometimes it's difficult to explain why you play badly and why you reach a high level. Today the start was hard, but we eventually found our game and caused them problems. Maybe one critical point was that it took too long to score the second goal. We caused Romania big problems with our attacking."

Cody Gakpo, Vivo Player of the Match: "Overall, it was a good performance from us. We knew they were a tough opponent, so we were ready to fight. The fans were great in the stadium, which helps. We needed to score goals, and that's what we did. It was important today to make a small statement."

Edward Iordănescu says his players are role models for future generations of Romanian footballers Getty Images

Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands defender: “We learned our lessons from the Austria game. We had a lot of conversations last week. I think we did very well, especially in terms of pressing and ball possession. We're very proud because we responded to the Austria game, where we were not happy with our performance, and did very well."

Edward Iordănescu, Romania coach: "Today we ended the great story we started two years ago. We continued that story here in Germany together with our fans. The team gave a great effort, but there is some sadness too. We wanted more, but we gave our all. Thank you to my lads, the supporters and Romanians everywhere in the world who supported us."

Nicolae Stanciu, Romania midfielder: “We're very disappointed because we really believed we could win this match. I'm also very proud of my colleagues. I'm happy for what we've achieved here. These moments will stay with us for the rest of our lives."

Răzvan Marin, Romania midfielder: "We're disappointed with the loss. We wanted to reach the quarter-final so much, but it wasn't to be. What we need to learn from this is that we should work harder to get further at final tournaments. Our story will continue."

Key stats

Xavi Simons (centre) is the youngest starter to provide an assist for the Netherlands in the EURO knockout stage UEFA via Getty Images

Tuesday's triumph was the Netherlands' first in four EURO knockout matches, since a penalty shoot-out win over Sweden in the 2004 quarter-finals.

Gakpo's effort was the Netherlands' only first-half goal in their last six EURO knockout matches.

Malen is the first Netherlands player to score in a EURO knockout match as a substitute.

Simons is the youngest starter (21 years 72 days) to provide an assist in a EURO knockout game for the Netherlands.

Romania's sole win against the Netherlands remains their 1-0 home victory in October 2007 in EURO 2008 qualifying.

This was only the Tricolorii's third defeat in their last 19 matches (W8 D8).

Although a different stadium, the last time the Netherlands played a EURO finals match in Munich was the 1988 final.

Line-ups

Romania: Niță; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Mogoș (Racoviţan 38); M Marin (Cicâldâu 72); Man, Stanciu (Olaru 88), R Marin, Hagi (Alibec 72); Drăguș (Mihâilâ 72)

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké (Van de Ven 69); Schouten (Veerman 69), Simons, Reijnders; Bergwijn (Malen 46), Depay (Blind 90'+2), Gakpo (Weghorst 84)