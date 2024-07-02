Austria 1-2 Türkiye: Merih Demiral double sends Türkiye into EURO quarter-finals

Türkiye are through to their first major tournament quarter-final in 16 years after a Merih Demiral-inspired victory over Austria propelled them into the last eight of UEFA EURO 2024. This was a night which started with the fastest-ever EURO knockout goal and ended in pure, unrelenting drama.

Key moments 1': Merih Demiral pounces for opener

59': Merih Demiral heads in from a corner

66': Gregoritsch pulls one back for Austria

90+5: Mert Günok pulls off incredible save

Match in brief: Türkiye corner Austria

Fast starts are Austria's "unique selling point" according to Christoph Baumgartner, but it was Türkiye who were trading in speed out of the blocks here. Austria failed to clear from the first corner of the game and, with just 57 seconds on the clock, Merih Demiral smashed in.

Baumgartner flashed a shot just wide moments later and then, with still just five minutes gone, Austria so nearly bundled in from a corner of their own.

The match as it happened

Arda Güler chanced his arm from the halfway line – confidence was evidently brimming – before Merih Demiral headed over from another set piece. Austria settled and came within a whisker of going in level only for Baumgartner to prod Romano Schmid's cross just off target.

Ralf Rangnick's double half-time change brought about a sharp uplift in intensity so it was little surprise five minutes later when Marko Arnautović came closest yet to restoring parity only for Mert Günok to smother his shot.

Türkiye's backs were suddenly against the wall, but it was a barricade now shored up by the deafening support behind Mert Günok's goal.

Türkiye celebrate with their supporters at full time Getty Images

Slowly but surely they rode the storm and found their way back into opposition territory. Another corner, another Arda Güler delivery, another Merih Demiral header. This time, it hit the back of the net.

Yet Austria still were not done, half-time substitute Michael Gregoritsch converting Stefan Posch's flick-on at the back post – another goal from a corner.

The noise was deafening, the tension unbearable, the rain relentless, the drama unmatched. Türkiye stood firm – but only after Mert Günok's incredible 95th-minute save to claw away Baumgartner's header. What a game. And breathe.

Vivo Player of the Match: Merih Demiral (Türkiye)

"He blocked everything he needed to and was the scorer of both goals for Türkiye at the right time without making a mistake."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Merih Demiral with his Player of the Match trophy

Aydin Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

When Merih Demiral's second goal went in it looked like this might be a little calmer for Türkiye, but no. Yet again, as was the case against Czechia and Georgia, they had to suffer, they had to survive unbearable tension. But they did it! They are through to the EURO quarter-finals for the third time in their history.

James Thorogood, Austria reporter

The fairy tale is over for Austria. They topped the toughest group possible but, just like at EURO 2020, they have fallen short in the round of 16. The difference is that this summer, Ralf Rangnick had instilled an audacious and attractive style along with the belief they could go deep, making the loss to Turkiyë all the more painful. The fact they captured the imagination of Austrians and neutrals alike along the way will be little consolation.

Austria's campaign has come to an end Getty Images

Reaction

Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye coach: "Our team spirit showed until the last minute. There were some minor disruptions in that team spirit in the first group stage matches, but we got it back here. We have matched the number of games we won at EURO 2008: this is a very important achievement. Our next opponents are the Netherlands: a team who fight like lions. We will gather our mental and physical strength and keep following our path."

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "We didn't have the necessary luck and I believe if the game had gone to extra time we would have won. The four games we played were very entertaining, including today. Now we need to take this with us into the Nations League and then into World Cup qualifying. I cannot believe we are going home today, we thought we were going to continue our journey."

Key stats

Merih Demiral's goal is the second-fastest in EURO final tournament history; four of the six fastest have come at EURO 2024.

Michael Gregoritsch's goal was the 100th at EURO 2024.

Austria have not won a knockout match at a major tournament since the 1954 FIFA World Cup.

Türkiye's seven goals at EURO 2024 have come from six different scorers.

Türkiye became only the second team in EURO history – after Hungary in 1964 – to start a knockout match with two teenagers (Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, both 19).

Line-ups

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart (Wöber 64), Mwene (Prass 46); Seiwald, Sabitzer; Laimer (Grillitsch 64), Baumgartner, Schmid (Gregoritsch 46); Arnautović

Türkiye: Mert Günok; Mert Müldür, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; İsmail Yüksek (Salih Özcan 58), Kaan Ayhan; Barış Alper Yılmaz, Orkun Kökçü (İrfan Can Kahveci 83), Kenan Yıldız (Kerem Aktürkoğlu 78); Arda Güler (Okay Yokuşlu 78)